NFL free agency 2020: Redskins to sign former Steelers safety Sean Davis, per report
The Redskins are getting some much-needed help in the secondary
The Washington Redskins entered this offseason with major questions in the secondary, and just minutes before the new league year, they agreed to terms with a versatile defensive back from the Washington, D.C. area. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sean Davis has agreed to terms with the Redskins on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million.
Davis played his college ball at the University of Maryland and was the Steelers' second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. The Steelers initially asked Davis to split time at safety and cornerback before he ultimately settled into his role at strong safety. He started as a rookie, helping the Steelers advance to the AFC title game. He moved over to free safety in 2018 after the team drafted Terrell Edmunds in the first round. Davis' free agent value tanked after he missed most of the 2019 season due to injury. Now, he gets another chance to start fresh in Washington.
In 48 career games, Davis has recorded 247 combined tackles, 2.5 sacks, 20 passes defensed and five interceptions. It will be interesting to see where the Redskins decide to use him in 2020. They locked up former New York Giants safety Landon Collins to a long-term contract last offseason, and Montae Nicholson is a 24-year-old who put up career numbers opposite of Collins in 2019. Don't rule out a competition between Nicholson and Davis for the right to start opposite of Collins, but Davis could clearly play some cornerback for the Redskins as well. Washington also reportedly agreed to terms with defensive back Kendall Fuller, who won Super Bowl LIV with the Kansas City Chiefs last season.
Both of the Redskins' starting cornerbacks could be gone heading into next season, as Josh Norman was released and questions remain about Quinton Dunbar's future. Don't expect Davis to be the last addition the Redskins make in the secondary this offseason.
So far this week, the Redskins have been busy attending to their linebacking corps. They re-signed Jon Bostic to a new contract and also agreed to terms with the veteran Thomas Davis from the Los Angeles Chargers and Kevin Pierre-Louis from the Chicago Bears.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 remaining players in free agency
The best players left as as the 'legal tampering period' ends and the new league year begins
-
2020 Free Agency Tracker
Where are the NFL's top free agents landing this offseason? Follow along with our updating...
-
NFC South predictions: Brady pushes Bucs
The NFC South suddenly got that much more competitive due to the arrival of one Tom Brady
-
Ravens trade Hurst to Falcons
Hurst is a former first-round pick by the Ravens
-
Several teams interested in Walker
The three-time Pro Bowler is set to enter his 15th season
-
Report: Raiders to sign CB Eli Apple
The former first round pick will play for his third team in three seasons
-
LIVE: Free agency rumors, signings
Breaking down the latest rumors, news, notes and signings across the league
-
NFL combine: Live workout results
The draft's top-ranked cornerback refused to stay on the sideline
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game