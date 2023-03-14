After spending the 2022 season on a one year "prove-it" contract, Larry Ogunjobi has been rewarded with a multi-year deal. The veteran defensive lineman has agreed to a three-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers that will pay him $21.75 million during the first two years of the deal, according to ESPN.

The past year plus has been quite the whirlwind for Ogunjobi, who at this time last year was one of the NFL's most prized free agents after recording a career-high seven sacks with the Bengals in 2021. He came to terms on a lucrative, multi-year deal with the Chicago Bears before the agreement was nixed after Ogunjobi did not pass his physical. At that time, he was still recovering from foot surgery after getting injured during the wild-card round of the AFC playoffs.

Ogunjobi spent the next three months on the open market before joining the Steelers in late June. The former Brown and Bengal was an immediate fit in Pittsburgh, where he complemented a defensive front that also included veterans Cameron Heyward, Tyson Alualu and Chris Wormley.

"They've welcomed me in with open arms," Ogunjobi told CBS Sports during last year's training camp when asked about his new teammates.

While his stats didn't jump off a page, Ogunjobi played well during his first season in Pittsburgh. He made 16 starts and recorded 48 tackles (seven tackles for loss) and 1.5 sacks. Ogunjobi's sack of Deshaun Watson in Week 18 helped the Steelers defeat the Browns while extending Pittsburgh's streak of non-losing seasons to 19.

The Steelers have been active during the league's legal tampering period. Along with coming to terms with Ogunjobi, Pittsburgh also agreed to terms with former Jets offensive guard "Nasty" Nate Herbig on Tuesday. The Steelers also re-signed cornerback Damontae Kazee to a two-year deal.