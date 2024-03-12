The Cleveland Browns have zeroed in on their backup quarterback to Deshaun Watson. The club has agreed to terms on a contract with former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston, according to The Athletic. The specific terms of Winston's deal with Cleveland were not immediately disclosed. While the two sides can (and reportedly have) agreed to terms, the team cannot become official until the start of the new league year, which rings in on Wednesday.

Winston had garnered interested around the league as the legal-tampering window opened up on Monday. CBS Sports HQ senior NFL insider Josina Anderson reported earlier that the Titans and Giants were among the teams that did show preliminary interest in the veteran along with Cleveland.

This decision now slots Winston in as one of the Browns top backup quarterbacks to Watson along with second-year signal caller Dorian Thompson-Robinson. It also could prove as a signal that the team has moved away from bringing back Joe Flacco, who is also a free agent. Flacco was signed in the midst of last season, following a slew of injuries at the position. The veteran went 4-1 down the stretch for the team, which helped spring them to a playoff berth. That run, however, doesn't seem to have been enough for Cleveland to opt for a reunion, rolling with Winston instead.

Jameis Winston NO • QB • #2 CMP% 53.2 YDs 264 TD 2 INT 3 YD/Att 5.62 View Profile

As for Winston, this signing marks the end of his four-year run with the New Orleans Saints. The 30-year-old signed with the club back in 2020 and served as a spot starter throughout his tenure. In all, Winston started in 10 games for the franchise over that stretch and went 6-4 in those starts. Before that, Winston entered the league as the No. 1 overall pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Florida State. In his five years in Tampa, he was 28-42 as the starter and while he led the league in passing yards during his final year with the club, he also led the league in interceptions. For his career, Winston is 34-46 as a starter with a 61.2% completion percentage and an 87.0 passer rating.

He'll now sit behind Watson, who is recovering from season-ending shoulder surgery that he suffered in mid-November.