Many wondered if star running back Tony Pollard was destined to leave the Dallas Cowboys after a career year, but Dallas is reportedly not going to allow him to hit the open market. If the two sides cannot reach a deal by the Tuesday deadline, the Cowboys will place the franchise tag on the 25-year-old, per NFL Media.

Pollard picked up his first Pro Bowl nod this season after racking up a career-high 1,378 scrimmage yards and 12 total touchdowns. He crossed 1,000 yards rushing for the first time in his career and scored nine touchdowns on the ground. The franchise tag for running backs this upcoming season will pay $10,091,000.

Tony Pollard DAL • RB • #20 Att 193 Yds 1007 TD 9 FL 0 View Profile

This week at the NFL Scouting Combine, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones confirmed Pollard was a candidate for the franchise tag -- along with tight end Dalton Schultz. While Pollard will reportedly be in the fold for 2023, it's now fair to wonder if Schultz is set to walk.

Pollard is in the same boat as Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who led the NFL in yards from scrimmage this past season with 2,053. It was reported earlier Friday that Jacobs will also receive the franchise tag if he can't put pen to paper on a new deal by Tuesday's deadline. Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants is the other star running back in this free agency class looking for a new deal, and he could find himself in the same situation as Pollard and Jacobs, depending on what happens with quarterback Daniel Jones -- who is also looking for a new deal.

Along with Pollard and Jacobs, Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne and Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram are the players reportedly set to receive the franchise tag.