Philadelphia needed three weeks, but the Eagles were finally able to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff bracket with a Week 18 win against the New York Giants. The Eagles will face the Giants for the third time this season when they square off Saturday during the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs. New York advanced past Super Wild Card Weekend with a 31-24 win at Minnesota, but it lost to Philadelphia in both regular-season meetings. The Eagles are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Divisional Round NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Elsewhere in the Divisional Round NFL spreads, San Francisco is a 4-point favorite against Dallas. Who should you back with your 2023 Divisional Round NFL bets? All of the Divisional Round NFL lines are listed below and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Divisional Round NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs on an incredible 162-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 16-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Divisional Round NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Divisional Round picks is that the Chiefs (-8.5) cover the spread against Jacksonville. Jacksonville is in a letdown spot after pulling off the third-largest comeback in playoff history last Saturday, rallying from a 27-0 deficit in a 31-30 win over the Chargers. The Jaguars failed to cover the 9.5-point spread in a 27-17 loss to Kansas City in Week 10, despite quarterback Trevor Lawrence throwing for 259 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Kansas City enters the NFL playoffs 2023 on a five-game winning streak, with its lone loss in its last 11 games coming at Cincinnati in Week 13. The Chiefs raced out to a 20-0 lead against Jacksonville in the first meeting this season before letting off the gas pedal down the stretch. They will be less inclined to let up on Saturday since a spot in the AFC title game is on the line.

The Chiefs have scored at least 24 points in nine straight games and have never lost in the divisional round of the playoffs with Mahomes at quarterback. SportsLine's model does not expect either of those streaks to end on Saturday, as Kansas City covers the spread in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Divisional Round NFL odds, spreads, lines, schedule

Saturday, Jan. 21

Jaguars at Chiefs (-9, 53)

Giants at Eagles (-7.5, 48)

Sunday, Jan. 22

Bengals at Bills (-5.5, 48)

Cowboys at 49ers (-4, 46)