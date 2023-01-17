After enjoying a well-earned bye, the Kansas City Chiefs will make their debut in the 2023 NFL playoffs on Saturday. Kansas City will host the Jacksonville Jaguars as part of the Divisional Round NFL schedule, with both teams streaking since their Week 10 meeting. The Chiefs won that game 27-17 and each team is 7-1 since then. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Chiefs as 8.5-point favorites in the latest Divisional Round NFL odds. This is the largest of the NFL spreads this weekend and could be the first of many potential postseason meetings between Patrick Mahomes and Trevor Lawrence. All of the Divisional Round NFL lines are listed below and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Divisional Round NFL picks now.

One of the model's strongest Divisional Round picks is that the Chiefs (-8.5) cover the spread against Jacksonville. Coming off a bye is an advantage for the Chiefs, but playing in Arrowhead Stadium may be the biggest benefit in this matchup for Kansas City. The Chiefs allowed just 15.6 points per game over their last five home games, which includes a 27-17 win versus the Jags in Week 10.

That environment would be tough for any team, but especially for a young one like Jacksonville, which has a quarterback who has looked shaky over the last month. Lawrence's four-interception game in the Wild Card Round was a continuation of his struggles, as he enters the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs 2023 with four straight games in which he's failed to have more touchdown passes than turnovers.

His counterpart, Mahomes, has been dazzling at home in his postseason career, with 31 total touchdowns compared to just three turnovers. The model sees the trends of both QBs continuing and has Kansas City covering well over 50% of the time. The model also says the Under (53) hits in almost 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Divisional Round NFL odds, spreads, lines, schedule

Saturday, Jan. 21

Jaguars at Chiefs (-8.5, 52)

Giants at Eagles (-7.5, 48)

Sunday, Jan. 22

Bengals at Bills (-5, 49)

Cowboys at 49ers (-4, 46)