Five of the 12 games on Sunday's Week 6 schedule carry NFL spreads of a field goal or less at William Hill. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are one-point road favorites over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the latest NFL odds. The surprising 4-1 Chicago Bears are getting one point on the road at the Carolina Panthers in the current NFL Vegas spreads. The Tennessee Titans face a quick turnaround from their Tuesday night win, but are 3.5-point NFL favorites against the Houston Texans.

Are Green Bay and Chicago strong road favorites in Week 6? And can Tennessee cover as a home favorite? Which other Week 6 NFL matchups could provide strong value for your NFL bets?

Top NFL predictions for Week 6

One of the top Week 6 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Ravens (-9.5) cover the spread on the road against the Eagles. Philadelphia is 1-3-1 straight-up this season and just 1-4 against the spread. The Ravens, meanwhile, have a 4-1 straight-up record with a 3-1-1 mark against the spread.

Philly has been hit hard by injuries and could be missing multiple receivers. The Eagles could be without star offensive lineman Lane Johnson as well after he hurt his ankle against Pittsburgh last week. Baltimore hasn't been fazed playing on the road, as it has covered in six of its last seven away games. SportsLine's model has the Ravens covering the spread well over 60 percent of the time, with the over (46.5) clearing by half-a-point.

Another one of the top Week 6 NFL picks from the model: The Steelers (-3.5) cover as home favorites against the Browns. The 4-0 Steelers are one of four remaining unbeaten teams in the NFL, but are only a half-game ahead of the 4-1 Browns in the AFC North.

Pittsburgh is led by veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who has thrown for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns with just one interception. Big Ben's favorite target is wide receiver Chase Claypool, who has 13 catches for 261 yards and four touchdowns.

Cleveland has won four straight and is one of the most surprising teams in the NFL. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has passed for 976 yards and nine touchdowns against four interceptions, while running back Kareem Hunt has 70 carries for 347 yards and three scores.

SportsLine's model projects that Roethlisberger will outperform Mayfield on Sunday, passing for over 275 yards and two scores, while Mayfield will throw as many interceptions as he does TD passes. The model says the Steelers will cover in well over 60 percent of simulations. The under (51) also hits more than 50 percent of the time.

How to make Week 6 NFL picks

NFL odds, matchups for Week 6

Denver Broncos at New England Patriots (-9.5, 44.5)

Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers (-1, 44.5)

Detroit Lions at Jacksonville Jaguars (+3, 54.5)

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings (-4, 54)

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans (-3.5, 53.5)

Washington Football Team at New York Giants (-3, 43)

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5, 51)

Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles (+9.5, 46.5)

Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts (-8, 46)

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins (-9.5, 47)

Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+1, 55)

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers (+3, 51.5)

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills (+4.5, 47.5)

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys (+1 55)