The Detroit Lions finished 12-5 last season, earning their first-ever NFC North title and first division title in 30 years. They won two playoff games for the first time since 1957 and in the process gained a lot of believers. They currently have the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl in 2025 (+1000), according to Caesars Sportsbook, proving just how many people are buying in to this revitalized franchise.

Teams with a lot of hype can sometimes not live up to their high expectations, but Lions star Aidan Hutchinson says the perception of Detroit is correct.

"It's unreal. There's a lot of hype coming into this year, but I think it's well-deserved hype," Hutchinson said, via ESPN. "I think a lot more guys on our team understand what this year is, and we understand what we got and we're all ready."

The defensive end had his first Pro Bowl season in 2023, after joining the Lions as the No. 2 overall pick in 2022. He finished his sophomore year with 51 total tackles, 36 solo tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 33 quarterback hits, 11.5 sacks, seven defended passes and one interception.

He is regarded as one of the top players in his position and one of the most dominant overall. His goal is to continue improving so he can help his own game and, in turn, the team as a whole. "I feel like the biggest thing is consistency. So, I feel like it's consistency with working out, with diet, with nutrition, with everything," Hutchinson said. "I feel like that just continues to stack up every year, along with your knowledge of the game. As those things are rising, you just continue to level up as a player, so all around."

This offseason, the Lions gave contract extensions to quarterback Jared Goff, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and right tackle Penei Sewell, all players ranked in the top 20 at their respective positions by CBS Sports experts. Hutchinson has faith in the players the Lions have going forward and predicts more winning seasons for Detroit.

"I think everyone has put everything into this upcoming year, and I feel like for the years to come as well, because it's not our last year we're all playing," Hutchinson said. "There's a lot of great players on this team, and I think we could just have repeated success over the next few years."

Hutchinson has spent some time with Lions legend Calvin Johnson, who like many NFL fans, believes in the Lions.

"After last year, I feel like they can play with anybody," Johnson said. "The first step is to handle what we do in our division. If we can handle what we do in our division, that goes a long way."