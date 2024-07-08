Cameron Sutton, a veteran cornerback who spent his first six seasons in Pittsburgh before spending the 2023 season with the Lions, and rejoined the Steelers on a one-year, $1.21 million contract this offseason, has been suspended for the first eight games of the 2024 season, CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones confirms. The NFL came to the conclusion that his actions this offseason were a breach of the league's personal conduct policy. According to an ESPN report, Sutton will not appeal the suspension.

Sutton was released by the Detroit Lions in March, after a warrant was issued for his arrest alleging domestic battery by strangulation. Sutton turned himself in and arrived at a jail in Tampa, Florida, after a multi-week search.

Last year, Sutton signed a three-year, $33 million contract with Detroit and was due $12.7 million in 2024. In 2023, he started all 17 regular-season games, finishing with 65 combined tackles, six pass deflections, one interception and one forced fumble.

During his first stint with the Steelers, he made 39 starts, with 168 combined tackles, 38 passes defended, eight interceptions and five forced fumbles.