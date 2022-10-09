Last week's Sunday night matchup was a 41-31 shootout, and Tampa Bay's Tom Brady led the league in Week 4 with 385 passing yards in the losing effort. This week, it's Cincinnati's Joe Burrow and his talented wideouts against 2019 league MVP Lamar Jackson and his dual-threat ability. Baltimore is favored by 3.5 points at home in the latest NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook, which also offers NFL player props on every game. In Ravens vs. Bengals NFL prop picks, Caesars favors both quarterbacks to go Over 1.5 touchdown passes, pricing Burrow at -148 and Jackson at -139. The Over/Under for Longest Completion for Burrow is set at 38.5 yards, while the number on Jackson is 35.5 in the current NFL props. Before you make any 2022 Week 5 NFL prop bets, you need to see the top NFL picks and predictions from NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling. His background playing competitive fantasy sports, poker, Scrabble and backgammon helped form the foundation of his sports betting approach.

The expert is 8-7 on his NFL player props in this column through four weeks, after going an impressive 53-37 during the 2021 regular season. He is 47-34 on all platforms (+4.22 units) on his NFL prop plays this season. Selesnick also went 130-89 (+26.69 units) on MLB prop plays during the 2022 regular season and is up nearly 235 units on NBA props and futures plays over the past two-plus seasons.

Top 2022 Week 5 NFL prop picks

One stunning play among the NFL Week 5 props from PropStarz is Under 273.5 passing yards for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, even though he threw for more than 900 yards in the two meetings last season. The expert knows the Ravens will be itching to make up for last year's AFC North meetings, when Burrow lit up the scoreboard in winning both games. The Bengals scored 41 points in each and Burrow threw for a combined 941 yards and seven touchdowns. But PropStarz says Baltimore's secondary is much healthier, which will "really make things difficult on Cincinnati's passing attack."

The Ravens gave up 461 passing yards to Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Week 2 and he led Miami to an inexplicable comeback. PropStarz sees that as an aberration and expects more of what the Ravens did last week, when they held Bills star Josh Allen, the favorite for league MVP, to 213 passing yards. You can see all of PropStarz's Week 5 NFL prop picks here.

PropStarz has locked in three other Week 5 NFL prop picks, including two well-known running backs who will top their projected totals, and an overlooked quarterback who just might lead the league in passing.

