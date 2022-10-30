With 13 Sunday games on the Week 8 NFL schedule, which matchups can you exploit to cash in on NFL props? The Rams vs. 49ers matchup should be one of the most alluring to target with NFL prop bets since it's packed with stars like Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Christian McCaffrey. San Francisco is a 1.5-point road favorite in the latest NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Was last week a fluke, or do Stafford and Kupp have a chance to go off again and come through for your NFL player props? Before you make any 2022 NFL Week 8 prop bets, make sure you check out the top NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling.

After nailing all four of his props in Week 7, the expert is 18-9 on NFL prop picks through the first seven weeks, after going an impressive 53-37 during the 2021 regular season. He also went 130-89 (+26.69 units) on MLB prop plays during the 2022 regular season and is up nearly 235 units on NBA props and futures plays over the past two-plus seasons.

Top 2022 Week 8 NFL prop picks

One play PropStarz has huge confidence in for NFL Week 8 is that Buffalo running back Devin Singletary goes over 53.5 rushing yards. The running back had 17 carries for 85 yards against Kansas City before Buffalo's bye week and now faces a leaky Green Bay run defense. Josh Allen had 12 carries for 32 yards in Week 6, and James Cook (two for eight yards) was the only other back who contributed. The workload should be Singletary's, and he should produce.

With Green Bay ranking 11th in the league in passing DVOA but 31st in rushing DVOA, the Bills will try to exploit a run-funnel defense. Opposing running backs are averaging 122 yards per game against the Packers. They allow 4.8 yards per carry, and the opponent's lead back has failed to eclipse 70 yards once in their seven games. "This is an ideal matchup for (Singletary) against the Packers, who are one of the biggest run funnels in the NFL this season," PropStarz told SportsLine. You can see all of PropStarz's Week 8 NFL prop picks here.

