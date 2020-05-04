NFL players, coaches react to death of Dolphins' coaching legend Don Shula

Legendary NFL head coach Don Shula died at the age of 90 on Monday, the Miami Dolphins announced. Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history at 328 regular season wins and 347 total wins, led the Super Bowl-winning Dolphins to an undefeated season in 1972 -- a feat no coach has been able to duplicate.

During his 33-season career, Shula won two Super Bowls -- one in 1972 and another in 1973, both with the Dolphins. Shula started his coaching career with the Detroit Lions as a defensive coordinator from 1960-1962, before getting a head coaching job with the Baltimore Colts, where he stayed from 1963-1969.

When the Dolphins announced Shula had died Monday morning, an outpouring of love came from fans and players throughout the league and the sports world. Here is what people had to say about Shula's contributions to the game of football:

Rest in peace to the winningest coach in NFL history, Don Shula. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4mZ8cjUBl2 — NFL (@NFL) May 4, 2020

The Dolphins released a statement on his passing, saying, "Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years. He brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the city of Miami in the national sports scene. Our deepest thoughts and prayers go out to Mary Anne, along with his children Dave, Donna, Sharon, Anne, and Mike."

The Miami Dolphins are saddened to announce that Head Coach Don Shula passed away peacefully at his home this morning. pic.twitter.com/MKAtXFA4zd — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 4, 2020

They also called him "the greatest" and thanked him for all he did for the franchise.

The Greatest.



Thank you for everything, Coach Shula. pic.twitter.com/7eXY4ZOKn6 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 4, 2020

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement as well:

"Don Shula will always be remembered as one of the greatest coaches and contributors in the history of our game. He made an extraordinarily positive impact on so many lives."

Statement from Roger Goodell on the passing of Don Shula. pic.twitter.com/Dq5XE8i5f0 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) May 4, 2020

The Pro Football Hall of Fame released a statement from Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker who said, "The Game has lost one of the greats today, but we have all lost a truly incredible man."

The NFL looked different when Shula entered it. It was a low-scoring, run-dominated game, but he helped change it to be passing oriented.

"You can't tell the story of this league... without a chapter on Don Shula." - @JasonLaCanfora pic.twitter.com/SRMhR6fbVo — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) May 4, 2020

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick could have three undefeated regular seasons (even accounting for an extended 17-game season that is likely to take place in 2021) and still not catch up to Shula:

How great was Don Shula? He has 55 more wins (328) than Bill Belichick (273). pic.twitter.com/BCv5Inlcb9 — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) May 4, 2020

Colts owner Jim Irsay wrote, "We will miss you, Don Shula. One of the last of the all-time greats from an incredible era."

We will miss you, Don Shula. One of the last of the all-time greats from an incredible era. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) May 4, 2020

Hall of Fame coach Bill Cowher thanked Shula, saying "His leadership and wisdom helped to guide me and many others who have made a life in coaching football."

We lost one of the most iconic men in the history of NFL coaching in Don Shula. His leadership and wisdom helped to guide me and many others who have made a life in coaching football. Thank you Coach Shula. May your spirit and legacy live on forever. RIP — Bill Cowher (@CowherCBS) May 4, 2020

The Buffalo Bills offered their condolences.

We express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of former @MiamiDolphins Head Coach Don Shula who passed this morning. pic.twitter.com/aVhQ5FuN4j — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 4, 2020

Another AFC East rival offered a message to Shula as well.

Our deepest condolences go out to the family of legendary Baltimore Colts and @MiamiDolphins head coach Don Shula after his passing this morning. pic.twitter.com/55DRpipYA8 — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 4, 2020

Magic Johnson sent out prayers to Shula's family.

RIP NFL Hall of Fame Coach and 2X Super Bowl champion Don Shula! My prayers go out to his family. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 4, 2020

Arizona Cardinals and former Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake quoted Shula, tweeting, "'One thing I never want to be accused of is not working.'"

“One thing I never want to be accused of is not working.”

RIP Coach Don Shula. — Kenyan Drake™ (@KDx32) May 4, 2020

Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker offered a message to Shula: