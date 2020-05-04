NFL players, coaches react to death of Dolphins' coaching legend Don Shula

The NFL is mourning the loss of an NFL great

Legendary NFL head coach Don Shula died at the age of 90 on Monday, the Miami Dolphins announced. Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history at 328 regular season wins and 347 total wins, led the Super Bowl-winning Dolphins to an undefeated season in 1972 -- a feat no coach has been able to duplicate. 

During his 33-season career, Shula won two Super Bowls -- one in 1972 and another in 1973, both with the Dolphins. Shula started his coaching career with the Detroit Lions as a defensive coordinator from 1960-1962, before getting a head coaching job with the Baltimore Colts, where he stayed from 1963-1969. 

When the Dolphins announced Shula had died Monday morning, an outpouring of love came from fans and players throughout the league and the sports world. Here is what people had to say about Shula's contributions to the game of football:

The Dolphins released a statement on his passing, saying, "Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years. He brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the city of Miami in the national sports scene. Our deepest thoughts and prayers go out to Mary Anne, along with his children Dave, Donna, Sharon, Anne, and Mike." 

They also called him "the greatest" and thanked him for all he did for the franchise.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement as well:

"Don Shula will always be remembered as one of the greatest coaches and contributors in the history of our game. He made an extraordinarily positive impact on so many lives."

The Pro Football Hall of Fame released a statement from Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker who said, "The Game has lost one of the greats today, but we have all lost a truly incredible man."

The NFL looked different when Shula entered it. It was a low-scoring, run-dominated game, but he helped change it to be passing oriented.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick could have three undefeated regular seasons (even accounting for an extended 17-game season that is likely to take place in 2021) and still not catch up to Shula:

Colts owner Jim Irsay wrote, "We will miss you, Don Shula. One of the last of the all-time greats from an incredible era."

Hall of Fame coach Bill Cowher thanked Shula, saying "His leadership and wisdom helped to guide me and many others who have made a life in coaching football."

The Buffalo Bills offered their condolences.

Another AFC East rival offered a message to Shula as well.

Magic Johnson sent out prayers to Shula's family.

Arizona Cardinals and former Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake quoted Shula, tweeting, "'One thing I never want to be accused of is not working.'"

Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker offered a message to Shula:

