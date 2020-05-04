NFL players, coaches react to death of Dolphins' coaching legend Don Shula
The NFL is mourning the loss of an NFL great
Legendary NFL head coach Don Shula died at the age of 90 on Monday, the Miami Dolphins announced. Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history at 328 regular season wins and 347 total wins, led the Super Bowl-winning Dolphins to an undefeated season in 1972 -- a feat no coach has been able to duplicate.
During his 33-season career, Shula won two Super Bowls -- one in 1972 and another in 1973, both with the Dolphins. Shula started his coaching career with the Detroit Lions as a defensive coordinator from 1960-1962, before getting a head coaching job with the Baltimore Colts, where he stayed from 1963-1969.
When the Dolphins announced Shula had died Monday morning, an outpouring of love came from fans and players throughout the league and the sports world. Here is what people had to say about Shula's contributions to the game of football:
The Dolphins released a statement on his passing, saying, "Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years. He brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the city of Miami in the national sports scene. Our deepest thoughts and prayers go out to Mary Anne, along with his children Dave, Donna, Sharon, Anne, and Mike."
They also called him "the greatest" and thanked him for all he did for the franchise.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement as well:
"Don Shula will always be remembered as one of the greatest coaches and contributors in the history of our game. He made an extraordinarily positive impact on so many lives."
The Pro Football Hall of Fame released a statement from Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker who said, "The Game has lost one of the greats today, but we have all lost a truly incredible man."
The NFL looked different when Shula entered it. It was a low-scoring, run-dominated game, but he helped change it to be passing oriented.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick could have three undefeated regular seasons (even accounting for an extended 17-game season that is likely to take place in 2021) and still not catch up to Shula:
Colts owner Jim Irsay wrote, "We will miss you, Don Shula. One of the last of the all-time greats from an incredible era."
Hall of Fame coach Bill Cowher thanked Shula, saying "His leadership and wisdom helped to guide me and many others who have made a life in coaching football."
The Buffalo Bills offered their condolences.
Another AFC East rival offered a message to Shula as well.
Magic Johnson sent out prayers to Shula's family.
Arizona Cardinals and former Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake quoted Shula, tweeting, "'One thing I never want to be accused of is not working.'"
Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker offered a message to Shula:
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hart destroys keyboard after 'COD' loss
The uncontrollable laughter of other NBA and NFL stars could be heard on the stream
-
NFL win totals 2020: Falcons under 7.5
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2020 NFL season 10,000 times.
-
Drake hopes to sign long term with Cards
Drake put up big numbers after being traded to Arizona last season
-
Legendary coach Don Shula dies at 90
Shula had 347 wins along with two Super Bowl titles as coach of the Colts and Dolphins
-
Smith: Kaepernick should have NFL job
Smith says Kaepernick should still be in the NFL
-
2021 Mock: Panthers pick Justin Fields
Get ready for the another loaded wide receiver class in 2021
-
2020 NFL Draft: Live updates, analysis
CBS Sports is bringing you live updates and analysis as the 2020 NFL Draft wraps up on Saturday
-
2020 NFL Draft: Fantasy fits, reactions
The Fantasy Football Today team breaks down every relevant move from the first three rounds...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game