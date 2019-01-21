NFL playoff bracket 2019: Patriots, Rams will meet in Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta

The last time the Rams were in the Super Bowl they lost to -- you guessed it -- the Patriots. That was Feb. 2002, back when Kurt Warner and Marshall Faulk were in the Rams' backfield and the team was based in St. Louis. Both Bill Belichick and Tom Brady were in New England then, and 17 years later, they're still there -- both are Hall of Famers and both are seeking their sixth Lombardi Trophy.

The Patriots held off the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, jumping out to a 14-0 lead, then watching Kansas City tie it late in regulation, only to win it on the first possession of overtime. New England dominated in all facets, from first downs (36 to 18), total plays (94 to 47) to time of possession (43:59 to 20:53) and, ultimately, on the scoreboard, 37-31. The Patriots are headed to the Super Bowl for the third straight year, the fourth time in the last five years, the ninth time in the Brady-Belichick era, and the 11th time overall.

The Rams, meanwhile, overcame a 13-point deficit in New Orleans to eke out an overtime win courtesy of a Greg Zuerlein 57-yard game-winner. The Saints got the ball first but a Drew Brees interception near midfield all but sealed their fate. The Rams overcame a sluggish start and screaming fans to get to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2001 season. The Saints were poised to return to the Big Game for the first time since the 2009 season but ill-timed mistakes and truly terrible officiating conspired against them. This will be the Rams' fourth Super Bowl appearance and their only win came in Jan. 2000 when they beat the Titans.

Next up: Patriots vs. Rams. Super Bowl XLlII. 6:30 p.m. ET, Feb. 3, 2019. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia.

The Rams opened at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook as 1-point favorites over the Patriots but that didn't last long; less than an hour later the was New England -1.5.