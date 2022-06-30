This offseason has been the most wild offseason in NFL history. There's no debate. We saw several star players find new teams, the quarterback carousel was spinning at an unprecedented speed and the wide receivers market completely exploded. Oh, and the best player of all time retired and unretired.

With so many notable players switching teams, obviously fans are going to have to go out and buy some new jerseys. This week, the NFL Shop announced its top 10 best-selling jerseys of 2022. Now that we are halfway through the year and almost through the offseason, let's see where we stand:

Wilson has the No. 1 jersey on the market, and it's no wonder why. The Broncos have been looking for a franchise quarterback since the Peyton Manning days, and they swung a big trade to land the Super Bowl-winning veteran. Denver is looking to compete in the AFC West, although the entire division was revamped this offseason. All four teams are represented in the top 10 of best-selling jerseys.

Eight of the top 10 hottest jerseys on the market are quarterbacks, while the other two are wide receivers. Additionally, eight of the top 10 best-selling jerseys come from the AFC, while just two come from the NFC. Three players in the top four are either playing for new teams, or a newcomer to the NFL. That newcomer is Pickett, who was the first quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Steelers at No. 20 overall. What's pretty neat is that Pickett played his college ball at Heinz Field as a member of the Pittsburgh Panthers, so he's already a fan favorite despite the fact that he will likely not start the season.