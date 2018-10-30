NFL Trade Rumors: Patriots want 'premium' WR, but Golden Tate, Demaryius Thomas gone

Giving Tom Brady another weapon in the passing game would be like giving Batman a jet ski, but the Patriots know a good quarterback can never have enough toys and are reportedly considering pursuit of multiple high-profile wide receivers at the trade deadline, according to a report.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports first reported the Patriots' interest in jumping into the trade market for a top-end wideout, reporting on Sunday the Pats will be very active.

"The New England Patriots, they are trying to go after a bonafide premium wide receiver, offering up high draft choices for that," Glazer reported.

Multiple reports from NFL Media named two specific wideouts who could be trade targets for New England. Unfortunately for the Patriots, both of those players have been traded.

Denver's Demaryius Thomas was the first name mentioned (by Mike Girardi) as a potential name to watch for the Pats, but he's since been traded to the Texans, while Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero added Lions wideout Golden Tate to the list of names the Patriots could be eyeing.

Tate was also traded on Tuesday, getting shipped to the Eagles for a third-round pick despite claiming on Monday night that he didn't expect to be dealt.

What you talking about Willis? — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) October 29, 2018

Tate got more specific with Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free-Press, saying he believes he won't be going anywhere and that he's closer to an extension than a potential trade.

"I don't think so," Tate told Birkett on Monday evening after the rumors started swirling. "I feel like I'm a huge part of this organization and this offense especially, so hopefully that's not the case. But again, I do understand it's a business and if it happens then, you know, depends on where they send me."

With Thomas and Tate off the board for the Patriots, who might make sense now? Here's a couple of other high-impact guys who could be different makers at the deadline.

Pierre Garcon is a 32-year-old possession receiver who could fit what the Patriots want, but he also has a hefty salary and a decent amount of dead money. It wouldn't likely take a high draft pick to land him and I don't think he qualifies as a "premium" wide receiver, although he is extremely underrated.

DeSean Jackson could be the guy to watch here. He has one year left on his contract after this season with no dead money, he's a burner who would complement what the Patriots have on their roster and he's made it clear he would like out in Tampa Bay, although that might change if Ryan Fitzpatrick slides back under center.

Larry Fitzgerald is the last name on the list who would make a lot of sense, if he's willing to play for a team other than the Cardinals. The Patriots and Fitz would go together like peanut butter and jelly, although the Cardinals may want Fitzgerald to hang around and help Josh Rosen grow as a passer.