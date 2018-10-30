NFL Trade Rumors: Patriots want 'premium' WR, but Golden Tate, Demaryius Thomas gone
New England is not done potentially adding to its arsenal of talented wideouts
Giving Tom Brady another weapon in the passing game would be like giving Batman a jet ski, but the Patriots know a good quarterback can never have enough toys and are reportedly considering pursuit of multiple high-profile wide receivers at the trade deadline, according to a report.
Jay Glazer of Fox Sports first reported the Patriots' interest in jumping into the trade market for a top-end wideout, reporting on Sunday the Pats will be very active.
"The New England Patriots, they are trying to go after a bonafide premium wide receiver, offering up high draft choices for that," Glazer reported.
Multiple reports from NFL Media named two specific wideouts who could be trade targets for New England. Unfortunately for the Patriots, both of those players have been traded.
Denver's Demaryius Thomas was the first name mentioned (by Mike Girardi) as a potential name to watch for the Pats, but he's since been traded to the Texans, while Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero added Lions wideout Golden Tate to the list of names the Patriots could be eyeing.
Tate was also traded on Tuesday, getting shipped to the Eagles for a third-round pick despite claiming on Monday night that he didn't expect to be dealt.
Tate got more specific with Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free-Press, saying he believes he won't be going anywhere and that he's closer to an extension than a potential trade.
"I don't think so," Tate told Birkett on Monday evening after the rumors started swirling. "I feel like I'm a huge part of this organization and this offense especially, so hopefully that's not the case. But again, I do understand it's a business and if it happens then, you know, depends on where they send me."
With Thomas and Tate off the board for the Patriots, who might make sense now? Here's a couple of other high-impact guys who could be different makers at the deadline.
Pierre Garcon is a 32-year-old possession receiver who could fit what the Patriots want, but he also has a hefty salary and a decent amount of dead money. It wouldn't likely take a high draft pick to land him and I don't think he qualifies as a "premium" wide receiver, although he is extremely underrated.
DeSean Jackson could be the guy to watch here. He has one year left on his contract after this season with no dead money, he's a burner who would complement what the Patriots have on their roster and he's made it clear he would like out in Tampa Bay, although that might change if Ryan Fitzpatrick slides back under center.
Larry Fitzgerald is the last name on the list who would make a lot of sense, if he's willing to play for a team other than the Cardinals. The Patriots and Fitz would go together like peanut butter and jelly, although the Cardinals may want Fitzgerald to hang around and help Josh Rosen grow as a passer.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tom Brady calls Rodgers 'inspiring'
Brady and Rodgers square off for the second time in their storied careers on Sunday
-
Trade Deadline Tracker: Cooper, Apple go
All the latest trade news and notes from around the NFL including the latest rumors floating...
-
What to know about NFL trade deadline
What you need to know about the trade deadline, which could be busy based on the events of...
-
Lions trade Golden Tate to Eagles
The Eagles just gave Carson Wentz some help in the form of one of the league's best slot r...
-
Cooper trade throwing off the market
The Cowboys traded a first-round pick for Cooper and we might get a quiet deadline because...
-
Texans trading for Demaryius Thomas
Thomas would play against the Broncos in his first game with Houston