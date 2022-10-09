Week 5 of the 2022 NFL regular season is chock-full of storylines. Daniel Jones and Co. are in London, as the Giants will look to register an upset victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe gets a chance to wow home fans in his first career start against a porous Lions defense and Cooper Rush and the Cowboys have an opportunity to build on their hot start with a win over the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams in L.A.

As we do every week, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine and put them all in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more. Ready? Let's jump in!

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

Open: Dolphins -3

"The Jets have lost 12 straight divisional games and in the two games they won this season, they trailed by double digits in both. That's a tall order to keep games close, especially in a situation like this with Miami on extended rest and New York's offensive line in tatters. Sure, Zach Wilson had a wild ride to comeback on the Steelers last week, but he's erratic and looked very much the part of a developmental QB in the first three quarters. I like Mike McDaniel to get the best of another former 49ers assistant, Robert Saleh, here. Teddy Bridgewater is 24-6 against the spread all time on the road, he has elite weapons and speed around him and this Jets defense hasn't been what I thought it would be up front. Has Miami been overvalued thus far? Perhaps. But the same goes for the Jets, too."

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Dolphins (-3) at Jets Jets Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins

Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders

Open: Commanders -1

"The Titans have saved their season with back-to-back wins, while the Commanders offense has looked atrocious the last two weeks. That means it's the perfect time to take Washington here, as we're fading a team with high stock and buying a team with low stock. Tennessee's defense is 30th in pass yards per play, a far departure from the units Washington played the last two weeks. Washington's edge rush should be a problem for Tennessee's tackles, and the Treylon Burks injury lowers the ceiling of the Titans passing attack. The lookahead here was PK, and I don't think these teams are much different than they were a week ago." -- SportsLine's R.J. White

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Titans (-2.5) at Commanders Commanders Titans Commanders Titans Titans Titans Commanders Titans

Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns

Open: Chargers -3

"This is a team that's playing back-to-back road games, I usually don't like that outside the division. But look, we thought the (Chargers) offensive line would be a disaster. That Salyer kid went in there and played really well for them. The rookie at left tackle held up. I think they are going to be able to score. I think the Browns defense -- I know they get guys back -- but the Browns defense isn't good. Particularly in the back end, they've been giving up a lot of big plays. I think this is a good spot for Herbert, I'll take the Chargers in this game minus the points."

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chargers (-2.5) at Browns Chargers Chargers Browns Chargers Chargers Chargers Browns Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills

Open: Bills -9

"A rematch of the Week 1 stunner from last year features an entirely new Pittsburgh QB situation, which has evolved over the last 96 hours or so. Kenny Pickett is in and Mitchell Trubisky is out. Pickett threw three picks against the Jets in a loss, but Pro Football Focus didn't give a turnover-worthy grade on any of those throws. Pickett became the first quarterback in NFL history to run for two touchdowns in his debut. The Bills are just too much -- Pittsburgh has never won without T.J. Watt and slowing down Stefon Diggs will be problematic for a secondary that's allowed top-tier wideouts to explode. Three great stats here in addition to the Watt thing: 1) Sean McDermott/Mike Tomlin are 3-0 to the under all time, I expect it to continue; 2) the Bills have allowed seven total second-half points this season; 3) the Bills have the most wins (12) by 14-plus points since the start of 2021 and the next-closest team has seven."

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Steelers at Bills (-14) Bills Steelers Bills Bills Bills Steelers Steelers Bills

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Open: Buccaneers -11

"Atlanta has been a betting darling through the first month of the season. They own a 4-0 ATS record that includes a tightly contested game against the defending champion Rams and back-to-back wins against Seattle and Cleveland. However, the clock looks like it'll strike midnight on this run in Week 5 when they visit the Buccaneers.

Even if you put the 28-3 jokes aside, Tom Brady has historically destroyed the Falcons. Brady is 10-0 in his career against Atlanta (including playoffs), making him one of just four quarterbacks in NFL history to have double-digit wins and zero losses against one opponent. Brady has also performed extremely well when his teams have lost back-to-back games like the Bucs just did. In his career, he's 14-0 SU and 12-2 ATS immediately after a two-game losing streak. His teams also own a +19.6 points per game differential in those games."

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Falcons at Buccaneers (-8.5) Buccaneers Falcons Buccaneers Buccaneers Falcons Falcons Buccaneers Buccaneers

Seattle Seahawks at New Orleans Saints

Open: Saints -4.5

Before you make any Week 5 NFL picks or NFL parlays, you need to see what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say. A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. He entered the 2022 NFL season 427-344 all-time on NFL side picks (plus $3,764 for $100 players), including 394-330 against the spread. Hartstein went 68-50 ATS and 8-3 on money-line plays last season for a profit of $1,552.

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Seahawks at Saints (-5.5) Saints Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Saints

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Open: Jaguars -3.5

"The Jaguars are coming off a sloppy loss against the Eagles that they let get away after leading 14-0. The Texans played well in coming back against the Chargers, but this is a tough trip against a team that will be ready to get back on track. Look for a better showing by Trevor Lawrence as the Jaguars win it."

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Texans at Jaguars (-7) Jaguars Jaguars Texans Texans Jaguars Texans Jaguars Texans

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings

Open: Vikings -5.5

"I made fading the Bears a best bet last week and it cashed, so let's do it again. The Chicago Bears-New York Giants matchup was wild to me. Matt Eberflus was slow to adjust to Brian Daboll's effective bootleg rollouts, and then the Bears' offensive play-calling was confusing. The Bears went 0-for-3 in the red zone last week and seemed like they were playing for field goals the entire matchup. There was even an instance on third-and-6 where Chicago dialed up an underneath tight end screen on New York's 14-yard line that went for a loss of 3 yards. I don't like this offense.

I was surprised that the Vikings were separated from overtime against a short-handed New Orleans Saints team by just a double-doink. Without Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas, you would expect the Vikings to roll, but that did not happen. I also don't love that Minnesota doesn't get its bye week after its trip to London, but this pick is more about fading the Bears than it is supporting the Vikes. Chicago has the second-worst offense in the league (274.8 yards of total offense per game) and the worst passing attack by far in the NFL, as the Bears average just 97.5 passing yards per game. Every other NFL team averages at least 139 passing yards per contest. I like this number better at MIN -7, but give me the Vikings."

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bears at Vikings (-7) Vikings Vikings Vikings Bears Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings

Detroit Lions at New England Patriots

Open: Patriots -6.5

Before you make your Week 5 NFL survivor picks, you need to see which team the SportsLine Projection Model is backing. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-103 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Lions at Patriots (-3) Patriots Patriots Patriots Lions Lions Patriots Patriots Patriots

San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers

Open: 49ers -3.5

"The Carolina Panthers are the most unwatchable team in the NFL. If Watchability Rankings aren't a thing yet, they should be, and the Panthers would be 32nd for four straight weeks. The 49ers should stomp Carolina -- the only concern is how the San Francisco offensive line handles a good Panthers pass rush. Can Jimmy Garoppolo score 21 points? I say yes, which means the Niners win this one and probably cover with the way that defense is playing right now."

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg 49ers (-6.5) at Panthers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers

Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals

Open: Cardinals -3

"The Eagles are one of the top teams in the NFL this season, and they have covered in each of their past three games after failing to do so in their season opener against the Detroit Lions. I've made them a best bet to cover in each of the past two weeks, so why stop now? The Eagles look like a complete team to me. Jalen Hurts and the offense have been the headline -- and I can understand why. The Eagles lead the NFL in "big plays" this season with 36. If you were wondering, "big plays" are rushes of at least 10 yards and passes of at least 20 yards.

The Eagles have run 184 offensive plays with the lead this season, which is the most in the NFL, while the Cardinals have run 13 offensive plays with the lead this season, which is the worst in the NFL. The Cardinals defense has been interesting to watch, as they blitz at the highest rate in the NFL (41%), but are allowing a 125.8 passer rating with blitz, which ranks No. 29 in the NFL. Hmm.

Arizona doesn't really have home-field advantage, as the Cardinals have lost seven straight home games -- which is the longest such streak in the NFL. But here's the key stat: The Cards have failed to cover in all seven of those home games as well."

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Eagles (-5.5) at Cardinals Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Cardinals Eagles Eagles Eagles

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams

Open: Rams -5.5

"As much as I'd like to ramble on here about how the Cowboys are only good because of Cooper Rush, I'm not going to do that because it's not exactly true. The Cowboys are 3-1 right now because their defense is destroying everyone: They can stop the run, they can stop the pass and they are exceptionally good at embarrassing opposing quarterbacks.

The Cowboys have totaled 15 sacks this season, which is the second-highest total in the NFL. On the other hand, the Rams offensive line has been banged up all year, which has turned the first four weeks of the season into a nightmare for Matthew Stafford.

If you saw what happened to Stafford in Week 1 -- he got sacked seven times against the Bills --- then you got a taste of what might happen to him this week. If you saw what happened to Matthew Stafford on Monday night -- he got sacked seven times against the 49ers --- then you got a taste of what might happen to him this week. Stafford has been sacked 16 times this season, which is tied for the second-most in the NFL, and based on what I've seen from the Cowboys defense, they might double that total.

The problem for the Rams is that they almost never win win Stafford gets sacked two or more times in a game. In Stafford's 22 regular season games with the team, the Rams are 11-1 when he gets sacked one time or less, but just 3-6 when he gets sacked multiple times. Basically, the Rams have a tough time winning when Stafford is getting beat up.

The other thing about the Cowboys defense is that no one can score on them. The Cowboys have yet to surrender 20 points in any game this year, which is impressive when you consider that they've already faced quarterbacks like Joe Burrow and Tom Brady.

Since Dak Prescott went down, the Cowboys' formula for winning games has been pretty simple: Play great defense and pray that Cooper Rush doesn't make any mistakes on offense. Well, the prayers have clearly been working because Rush has zero interceptions through four weeks. I have no idea if the Cowboys will be sticking with Rush for one more week or turning the offensive reigns over to Dak Prescott, but I don't care, I'm taking them no matter what."

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cowboys at Rams (-5.5) Rams Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Open: Ravens -2.5

Before you make any Bengals vs. Ravens picks or any other NFL predictions, you need to see which side Mike Tierney is on. A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Mike Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. Over the past four seasons, Mike is 232-204 ATS in the NFL. In addition, Tierney has gone 33-14-1 on his last 48 picks involving the Ravens, returning $1,750. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bengals at Ravens (-3) Bengals Bengals Ravens Ravens Ravens Bengals Ravens Bengals

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

Open: Chiefs -6

