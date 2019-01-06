NFL Wild Card odds, line: Bears vs. Eagles picks, predictions by dialed-in expert who's 7-1 on Chicago games

The 2019 NFL Wild Card schedule comes to a dramatic close on Sunday when the Chicago Bears host the Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff from Soldier Field is at 4:40 p.m. ET. This is the fourth all-time playoff meeting between these squads, with the Eagles holding a 2-1 edge. Behind Donovan McNabb, Philly knocked off Chicago, 33-19, in the 2001 Divisional Round in their last postseason clash. Chicago is a 6.5-point home favorite in the final NFC Wild Card game of the 2019 NFL Playoffs. The Over-Under is at 41.5 in the latest Eagles vs. Bears odds. Before you make any Eagles vs. Bears picks and NFL predictions, check out what the SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, RJ White, has to say.

White knows the Bears are rolling, having won nine of their previous 10 contests and outscoring opponents by nearly nine points a game. A big reason for the Bears' gigantic leap from 5-11 to 12-4 has been the improved play of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. He increased his touchdown total from seven in his rookie year to 24 in 2018. He's also scrambling out of trouble for positive yardage.

Trubisky has greatly improved his release time and isn't afraid to chuck the ball into the sideline when plays break down. Rushing for 421 yards, the second-year signal caller is prolonging drives with his feet and his arm with a 67 percent completion rate. Even without tight end Trey Burton, who's inactive with a groin injury, the Bears have plenty of weapons in the passing game like wide receiver Allen Robinson and running back Tarik Cohen.

The Bears' defense has also been lights-out. Their 27 interceptions during the regular season were six more than any other team, and their 50 sacks ranked third. Chicago also registered an NFL-best 92 pass deflections and five pick-sixes.

But just because the Bears have a shutdown defense doesn't mean they'll cover the NFC Wild Card spread against the defending Super Bowl champions.

White also knows Philadelphia enters Sunday's showdown having won three consecutive games. Philadelphia's offense has been revitalized with backup quarterback Nick Foles under center. In fact, the Eagles are averaging over 28 points and 420 yards per game during their last three contests.

While the offense has certainly found its groove in recent weeks, it's been the defense who has stepped up in a major way. The Eagles' defense is allowing under 18 points per game during their three game win streak, and have allowed just two passing touchdowns during that span. Philly's defensive front has also been terrorizing opposing offenses all season long. The unit has totaled 44 sacks, led by defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (10.5) and defensive ends Michael Bennett (9.0) and Chris Long (6.5).

