Nick Foles didn't shoot down a trade to the Browns because he says he never knew about it

If the Browns were interested in trading the 35th overall pick for Eagles quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, he didn't know anything about it. This is noteworthy because, according to an NFL.com story from May 22, the Eagles ran the trade by Foles who said he preferred to remain in Philadelphia.

On Tuesday, Foles responded to the report.

"I haven't turned down anything," he said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer's Zach Berman.

"The first time I've heard about it was when I got text messages asking if it was true, and that was the first time I had heard about it, so it never got to a discussion with me," Foles continued. "And at the end of it, I'm just a player. I don't decide anything, if it was true or not. ... At the end of the day, I'm not the GM of the team. I have a great relationship with Howie [Roseman] to where if something did happen, we could have a discussion. But at the end of the day, he gets to decide. I'm just a player. But I'm a grateful player for being here."

In February, general manager Howie Roseman and coach Doug Pederson said they would discuss any potential move with Foles, who in December replaced the injured Carson Wentz and helped the Eagles to their first-ever Lombardi Trophy.

"There wasn't any discussions on the trades," Foles said. "Howie said what he wanted for me. And I just said if it ever comes to a point where you want to have a discussion, if there was something he was interested in, we would sit down and talk about it. But that never came to be. And I'm here and I'm excited to be here."

The Browns obviously didn't land Foles; instead they drafted running back Nick Chubb at No. 35 and traded the 65th selection to the Bills for veteran Tyrod Taylor, who has already been named the starter heading into the 2018 season even though the team also drafted Baker Mayfield with the first-overall pick.

As CBSSports.com's John Breech pointed out last week, the 49ers only had to part with the 43rd overall pick to land Jimmy Garoppolo last October. Garoppolo, who is three years younger than Foles, won all five of his starts in San Francisco last offseason and promptly signed a $137.5 million extension in February.

Foles, meanwhile, is entering the final year of a two-year contract that will pay him a base salary of $4 million in 2018 (though it will count $13.6 million against the salary cap).