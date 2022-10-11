Odell Beckham Jr. has flaunted his availability while recovering from his ACL tear in the Rams' Super Bowl win. The free agent wide receiver paid a visit to his old Giants facilities, teased mutual interest in the star-studded Bills, and has entertained fan theories about his next landing spot. Once Beckham is healthy enough to return to the field, however, the Rams remain his most likely landing spot, according to ESPN, with Los Angeles maintaining "a good relationship" with the former Pro Bowler.

"Most execs I've spoken to believe the Rams are the favorite and make the most sense," Jeremy Fowler wrote Tuesday. "The team has maintained a good relationship with Beckham and has intimate knowledge of his injury file. His star power plays in Los Angeles, and he developed a quick on-field rapport with (quarterback Matthew) Stafford."

CBS Sports recently suggested as much, ranking the Rams among the most logical destinations for Beckham later this year:

The mutual admiration between Odell and the Rams has never wavered. Beckham very much remains a fan after hoisting the Lombardi in 2021, and he's got built-in, plug-and-play chemistry with Matthew Stafford. Better yet, Sean McVay's offense could really use a spark with Van Jefferson hurt and Allen Robinson sluggish opposite Cooper Kupp. The only thing that might prevent a reunion is if L.A. can't stay in the division hunt until he's ready to suit up.

That doesn't mean other teams won't inquire about Beckham once he's recovered from his torn ACL. The Bills have Super Bowl aspirations, and star defender Von Miller has openly discussed the possibility of Beckham joining the team. The Packers reportedly targeted the wideout after his release from the Browns in 2021, and Aaron Rodgers could use proven help out wide. The Buccaneers and Chiefs have also proven active when it comes to exploring veteran offensive help.