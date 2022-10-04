Odell Beckham Jr. has been no stranger to headlines while recovering from his ACL tear in last year's Super Bowl. The veteran wide receiver remains unsigned almost a quarter of the way into the 2022 season, but he attended the Rams' championship ceremony ahead of Week 1, has openly teased a future with multiple other teams on social media, and just this week paid a visit to the Giants' facility to visit an old teammate.

Still, the question remains: where will Beckham play football next? After suffering two ACL tears in as many seasons, the former Pro Bowler isn't likely to be ready until November at the earliest. But here are the most logical landing spots for when he is:

They have Super Bowl aspirations in a tough division, and while Justin Herbert can post MVP-caliber numbers feeding Mike Williams, Austin Ekeler and Gerald Everett, they could benefit from late-year reinforcements with Keenan Allen now battling a hamstring injury that threatens to linger. They already went all in to build around Herbert this offseason, and Odell is already familiar with the Los Angeles market.

General manager Brett Veach isn't shy about exploring any possible addition to help Patrick Mahomes, who'd surely welcome Beckham's shiftiness in their creative red-zone packages. Kansas City reportedly sought him in 2021 as well. But other teams can -- and likely will -- offer a bigger role and pay because of how effortlessly Mahomes incorporates the Chiefs' current weapons, starting with Travis Kelce.

If anyone needs veteran receiver help, it's Aaron Rodgers, who's doing his best to make rookies Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson reliable play-makers. The Packers have also targeted OBJ before, reportedly pursuing him after his release from the Browns in 2021, and they could use him even more this year, which could be Rodgers' last. Beckham, meanwhile, has openly fawned over A-Rod's precision passing.

Tom Brady can -- and will -- recruit anyone as de facto general manager in Tampa, and his supporting cast has been dinged up all year. That's especially the case out wide, where Chris Godwin, Russell Gage and Breshad Perriman have all battled injuries, and Julio Jones has proven wholly unreliable with his own durability issues. The Bucs are all in as long as TB12 is under center, and Beckham would surely relish the chance to play with such a legendary QB.

2. Rams

The mutual admiration between Odell and the Rams has never wavered. Beckham very much remains a fan after hoisting the Lombardi in 2021, and he's got built-in, plug-and-play chemistry with Matthew Stafford. Better yet, Sean McVay's offense could really use a spark with Van Jefferson hurt and Allen Robinson sluggish opposite Cooper Kupp. The only thing that might prevent a reunion is if L.A. can't stay in the division hunt until he's ready to suit up.

If anyone's gonna pry Beckham from another late-year L.A. run, it'll almost assuredly be the steady Super Bowl favorites. Buffalo has justified title aspirations, Josh Allen is an easy draw as one of the game's top play-makers, and defensive leader Von Miller has repeatedly admitted he and Beckham, a friend and training partner, have discussed a team-up in blue. Buffalo also has reason to add receiver depth, with Gabe Davis coming off an injury and Jamison Crowder out indefinitely behind Stefon Diggs.