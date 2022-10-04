The New York Giants have some major issues at wide receiver, which has put a bit of a damper on their impressive 3-1 start. A familiar face that could help the Giants in that category was around the team Monday, as Giants legend Odell Beckham Jr. paid a visit to his former team.

According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson, OBJ was in the Giants' building on Monday, visiting with former teammates. This was not an official visit, per Fox Sports, but he wanted to check in with Sterling Shepard, who recently tore his ACL.

Beckham, who tore his ACL in the Super Bowl just eight months ago, has decided not to sign with a new team just yet. The Los Angeles Rams, with whom he found success last year, have always been an option. In fact, the Rams still have a full locker prepared for OBJ in their locker room in Thousand Oaks. The Buffalo Bills are another contender that has been linked to Beckham, but he's apparently keeping tabs on his former team in the Giants. Per Anderson, OBJ is still going through his options in free agency, which will include exploring multiple teams.

The Giants selected Beckham with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of LSU. He quickly evolved into a legitimate NFL star, recording more than 1,300 receiving yards and double-digit touchdowns in each of his first three NFL seasons. While he was traded to the Cleveland Browns ahead of the 2019 campaign, Beckham still ranks second in Giants franchise history with 5,476 receiving yards, fourth with 390 receptions and fourth in receiving touchdowns with 44.

It was reported last month that Giants head coach Brian Daboll was FaceTiming with free agent wide receivers as the team continues to work through injuries and leftovers from the previous regime. Maybe OBJ was one of those who picked up the phone.