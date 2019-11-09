Optimal NFL football knockout, survivor pool picks, strategy for Week 10, 2019

The winless Bengals are an attractive target for NFL survivor pool players, especially with Cincinnati benching Andy Dalton and going with rookie Ryan Finley this week. The 0-8 Bengals host 6-2 Baltimore on Sunday, and thousands of survivor players will be using the Ravens with their NFL knockout picks. But is it smart to ride Baltimore in a division game one week after the Ravens' signature victory? Or should you roll with Lamar Jackson and company with your NFL survivor picks? Week 10 presents a slew of tempting NFL survivor picks, including the Saints hosting 1-7 Atlanta, the Colts hosting 1-7 Miami and the undefeated 49ers hosting the Seahawks. The SportsLine Projection Model has your back with the optimal Week 10 NFL picks and survivor strategy.

The model has ranked in the Top 10 in straight-up picks on NFLPickWatch for three years running. Additionally, it beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season.

For NFL Week 10, we can tell you the model isn't going with the Ravens despite Jackson's continued brilliance. This is a classic letdown spot for the Ravens, who just beat the previously undefeated Patriots on Sunday Night Football and now face a bitter division rival on the road.

A fourth-round pick out of NC State, Finley could spark Cincinnati, which had grown stale behind the veteran Dalton. As a senior, Finley completed 67.4 percent of his passes with 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while posting a 148.0 rating. He has above-average accuracy and is far more mobile than Dalton. The Ravens are winning 78 percent of the model's simulations, but the computer is saving Baltimore for a future week.

