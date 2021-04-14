The Green Bay Packers are coming off of yet another season that ended in the NFC Championship Game, and while Aaron Rodgers put together an MVP campaign, there's pressure to get over the hump and get back to the Super Bowl in 2021. The Packers were able to re-sign star running back Aaron Jones to a new deal, but they lost a couple of other important starters in free agency such as center Corey Linsley and linebacker Christian Kirksey. Fortunately, there's another opportunity to add young talent coming up later this month.

The 2021 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, and this is where true contenders are built. The Packers are undoubtedly the favorites to repeat as NFC North champions next season, but Matt LaFleur and Co. want more. This Packers team has a chance to get to the Super Bowl next year, but there are a few things it must accomplish in the coming weeks. Green Bay will of course look to fill needs and find value in all seven rounds of the draft, but there are some needs that the Packers absolutely have to address if they want to get past the conference championship game. Below, we will map out three objectives the Packers must accomplish if they want to pull off the perfect 2021 NFL Draft.

Don't mess up the first-round pick

First things first, the Packers can't mess up their first pick. This "advice" is more than obvious, but we all know what happened last year. The first-round pick of quarterback Jordan Love upset not only fans, but Rodgers as well, and that uneasiness between the franchise and their star quarterback has even carried into the offseason. This first-round pick feels very important for the Packers. It's a decision that could jump-start what could be a very successful 2021 campaign, or leave fans once again wanting more.

The positions the Packers should probably be looking at with the No. 29 overall pick are interior defensive lineman, linebacker, cornerback, offensive lineman or even wide receiver. In looking at our CBS NFL mock drafts, the Packers should be able to get a steal with their first pick. Former Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley could fall that far due to a recent minor surgery despite once being considered the best corner in the draft. Wide receivers Elijah Moore or Rondale Moore could be solid picks or maybe even linebacker Zaven Collins. Again, hitting on your first-round pick should be an easy goal to meet for the Packers, but it just feels necessary to state the obvious after looking at last year's draft selection.

Take advantage of the deep wide receiver class

Former Packers offensive lineman T.J. Lang said something a couple of months ago that I found interesting in that Rodgers hasn't gotten over the Love pick, and that he's "hellbent on revenge" against the Packers. Lang thinks Rodgers wants more say with what the team does and I think that's fair. Last year, the Packers not only didn't take a wide receiver with one of their first picks, they didn't take one at all. That was the most egregious misstep in my eyes because there was talent on the board in all seven rounds. This year's class of wideouts is just as impressive in my eyes, and the Packers need to take advantage of it this time around. I wouldn't be upset with Green Bay selecting a receiver with its first pick, but the Packers could wait until later in the draft to take a receiver. Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette in Day Three would be enticing, Shi Smith out of South Carolina could be a good fit in the slot and Illinois' Josh Imatorbhebhe is an all-world athlete who looks like he could be a gem in this loaded class. Let's try to make Rodgers happy again.

Identify value picks on the offensive line

If Teven Jenkins out of Oklahoma State falls to No. 29 overall, then by all means the Packers should consider him. Green Bay needs to address the offensive line, but the Packers don't necessarily have to take an offensive lineman with one of their top two picks. Linsley is now with the Los Angeles Chargers and All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari tore his ACL in late December, so he's going to miss some time. Billy Turner could start on the left side to begin the year but then Green Bay needs a starter to replace Turner on the right side. Ideally, the Packers would draft two offensive linemen later this month -- with one having that potential to start on the outside. Green Bay should take a gander at my colleague Chris Trapasso's article on five undervalued offensive linemen teams should target on Day Three, because there are some gems out there. Brenden Jaimes out of Nebraska is an experienced tackle who is a great pass-blocker, and then former Stanford center Drew Dalman could be a target for the Packers as well. Speaking of Stanford, I'm intrigued by their former left tackle Walker Little. He has only played in one game since 2019, so it's unknown where exactly he will fall on draft day. Still, he has legitimate NFL potential.