The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles will wrap up Sunday's Week 12 action when these NFC clubs square off at Lincoln Financial Field in prime time.

Coming into Sunday, the Eagles sit as the No. 1 seed in the NFC at 9-1. That said, they have been a bit shaky over the last couple weeks as they had their perfect record snapped against Washington and then needed a 14-point fourth quarter to take down the Colts last Sunday. While Philly is atop the NFC standings, the Packers are currently on the outside looking in on the postseason at 4-7. After falling to Tennessee in the Week 11 opener, Aaron Rodgers and Co. have lost six of their last seven.

With all that in mind, we'll specifically be looking at the different betting angles that this game has to offer. Along with the spread and total, we'll also take a look at several player props and hand in our picks for how we see this showdown unfolding.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 27 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA)

Odds: Eagles -6.5, O/U 46.5

Line movement

This line has largely held since opening at Eagles -6.5 on the lookahead. On Monday, it did bump up to Philly laying the full touchdown, but it ticked back down a half-point on Wednesday and has stood at that number.

The pick: Eagles -6.5. It's worth pointing out that the Eagles have struggled to stop the run ever since Jordan Davis went down, which could be a concern for those laying the points here. That said, Green Bay hasn't really committed to a ground attack, despite boasting Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon in its backfield. As a team, the Packers run the football roughly 41% of the time, which ranks 18th in the NFL. If that trend continues, Green Bay would need to be hyper-efficient running the ball to take advantage of this weakness, which could be too tall of a task. Meanwhile, Lincoln Financial Field has been a favorable home for Philadelphia and Eagles bettors as the team is covering in 80% of its home games this season (best in the NFL).

Key trend: Packers are 2-6 ATS in their last eight road games.

Over/Under total

Unlike the total, there have been some more notable movement with the total. It opened at 45 and has since jumped up to 46.5. Most of that movement came in the aftermath of Week 11 as it shot up 1.5 points on Monday.

The pick: Over 46.5. Green Bay's passing game has seen an uptick in recent weeks with the emergence of rookie wideout Christian Watson, who has five touchdowns over his last two games. As we noted above, Philly's run defense has also been a bit leaky in recent weeks, so that could give the Packers -- who are averaging just 18.4 points per game (26th in the NFL) -- more of an opportunity to help drive this total up. As for the Eagles, they own a top-five scoring offense in the NFL and are averaging 27 points per game at home.

Key trend: The Over is 9-1 in the Eagles last 10 home games.

Jalen Hurts props

Jalen Hurts PHI • QB • #1 CMP% 68.3 YDs 2407 TD 15 INT 3 YD/Att 8.3 View Profile

Passing touchdowns: 1.5 (Over +110, Under -151)

1.5 (Over +110, Under -151) Passing yards: 226.5 (Over -117, Under -117)

226.5 (Over -117, Under -117) Rushing yards : 48.5 (Over -113, Under -121)

: 48.5 (Over -113, Under -121) Completions : 18.5 (Over -131, Under -104)

: 18.5 (Over -131, Under -104) Pass attempts : 29.5 (Over +108, Under -148)

: 29.5 (Over +108, Under -148) Rushing attempts : 10.5 (Over +108, Under -148)

: 10.5 (Over +108, Under -148) Longest pass completion: 37.5 (Over -111, Under -123)

37.5 (Over -111, Under -123) Interceptions: 0.5 (Over +114, Under -157)

Jalen Hurts had gone on a run of multi-passing touchdown games before only throwing one last week against Indy. I think he'll get back to throwing for multiple scores against a Packers defense that has allowed 2.7 passing touchdowns per game over the last three weeks (second-worst in the NFL over that stretch). It's also worth pointing out that Hurts did go back to utilizing his legs a heavy amount last week against the Colts, logging 16 rushes. With his rushing attempts sitting at 10.5 at plus-money, it's worth leaning toward the over to see if that trend continues.

Aaron Rodgers props

Aaron Rodgers GB • QB • #12 CMP% 64.6 YDs 2542 TD 19 INT 7 YD/Att 6.76 View Profile

Passing touchdowns: Over 1.5 (Over +120, Under -166)

Over 1.5 (Over +120, Under -166) Passing yards: 224.5 (Over -131, Under -104)

224.5 (Over -131, Under -104) Rushing yards: 2.5 (Over -109, Under -125)

2.5 (Over -109, Under -125) Completions : 21.5 (Over -123, Under -111)

: 21.5 (Over -123, Under -111) Pass attempts : 34.5 (Over -106, Under -129)

: 34.5 (Over -106, Under -129) Longest pass completion: 33.5 (Over -123, Under -111)

33.5 (Over -123, Under -111) Interceptions: 0.5 (Over +106, Under -145)

Rodgers has gone over this completions total in seven of his 11 games played this season. Philadelphia's secondary has been strong this season, but they did just allow Matt Ryan to complete 71.8% of his throws last week. At plus money, it's also worth sprinkling something on Rodgers' passing touchdown prop as he's thrown for multiple scores in eight games this season already, including back-to-back weeks coming into this matchup.

Player props to consider

Miles Sanders total rushing yards: Over 65.5 (-131). As much as we've talked about the Eagles run defense struggling as of late, Green Bay's inability to stop the run is worth noting, too. The Packers rank 29th in the NFL in DVOA against the run and are giving up 135.8 yards on the ground per game (25th). Coming into Week 12, Sanders is averaging 15.6 carries per game in this Eagles offense. With that volume, he should be able to go over this number even with an inefficient showing.

Allen Lazard total receiving yards: Over 46.5 (-117). While Christian Watson has emerged as a threat in the Packers passing attack, Lazard is still a heavily leaned on outlet for Aaron Rodgers. Last week, he saw 11 targets, which is the second time in three weeks he's seen double-digit looks. If that volume continues, he'll have a great opportunity to go over this number. Lazard has gone over this receiving yards total in five of his games this season already, including four of his last five.