Packers vs. Giants odds, line, spread: 2019 NFL picks, predictions from advanced model on 93-63 roll

The Packers will try to rebound from a disappointing loss and maintain at least a tie for first place in the NFC North when Green Bay visits the New York Giants on Sunday. The Packers had hoped to prove their mettle against the 49ers, but they couldn't stop big plays in a 38-7 rout that dropped them to 8-3. Still, they are tied with the Vikings atop the division and need to avoid a letdown against New York. The Giants have lost seven in a row and been dealing with injuries and the growing pains of a rookie quarterback. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium. Green Bay is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Packers vs. Giants odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 44, off 2.5 from the opener.

Packers vs. Giants spread: Green Bay -6.5

Packers vs. Giants over-under: 44

Packers vs. Giants money line: Green Bay -300, New York +245

Packers: QB Aaron Rodgers is 3-1 in four regular-season games against the Giants.

Giants: WR Darius Slayton has 14 catches for 188 yards and two touchdowns over the past two games.

The model knows favorite is 3-0-1 against the spread in the last four meetings between these teams and Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers is completing 64.5 percent of his passes. He also protects the ball, throwing just two interceptions against 18 touchdowns. Aaron Jones has run for 627 yards and also has 35 catches for 354 yards. Davante Adams is the most frequent contributor with 46 catches in just seven games, while veteran tight end Jimmy Graham has 28 grabs.

Green Bay's defense had issues with the Niners, but the Giants don't have a formidable offense and the Packers are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games following a straight-up loss. The Packers have 28 sacks this year and should be able to get to Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, who has been brought down 33 times. Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith have a combined 20.5 sacks. Jones also has eight interceptions in 10 games.

Green Bay might look a lot better on paper, but that doesn't mean it will cover the Giants vs. Packers spread on Sunday.

That's because the Giants are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games after scoring fewer than 15 points in their previous game. They come off a 19-14 setback to the Bears, but should be able to run the ball against a Packers team that allows 125.5 yards per game on the ground (26th in the NFL). Saquon Barkley has run for 459 yards in eight games.

New York's defense also has been hit by injuries, but the home team is 3-0-1 against the spread in the last four meetings between the teams. Antoine Bethea is the playmaker on defense, with 75 tackles, and interception and two fumble recoveries. Cornerback Janoris Jenkins has batted down 13 passes and has four interceptions, while Markus Golden leads the team with 7.5 sacks.

