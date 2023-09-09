The Carolina Panthers kick off a new era Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons with a new head coach in Frank Reich and a new quarterback in Bryce Young. However, the Panthers offense is dealing with some injuries.

DJ Chark has already been ruled out with the hamstring injury he suffered at the end of August, while fellow new addition Adam Thielen is listed as questionable with an ankle injury. It would put the rookie Young at quite the disadvantage if he were to take the field without his top two wideouts, but according to a new report, that will not happen.

Per NFL Media, Thielen is expected to play vs. the Falcons on Sunday. He was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, sat out on Thursday and then returned as a limited participant on Friday.

Thielen found success with Young during their limited action together in the preseason. He caught four passes for 48 yards and one touchdown vs. the Detroit Lions in Week 3.

While Thielen reportedly being in the starting lineup is good news, keep an eye on the other wide receivers: Terrace Marshall Jr., Jonathan Mingo, Laviska Shenault Jr and Ihmir Smith-Marsette. Marshall was limited earlier this week with a back injury, but was a full participant in practice on Friday and carries no game designation into the weekend.