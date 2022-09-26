The Kansas City Chiefs had a very un-Chiefs like offensive output Sunday, finishing with just 315 total yards while going 3 of 10 on third down and 2 of 4 in the red zone. Patrick Mahomes went 20 of 35 for 262 yards with one touchdown to just one interception in the loss, as the Chiefs quarterback vented his frustration at times throughout the game.

The most notable occurrence was with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who Mahomes has had a strong relationship with over the years. The Chiefs faced a second-and-20 on their 36-yard line with 20 seconds left in the first half, and decided to run the ball and the clock out -- not attempting another play.

Up 14-10 heading into the half, Mahomes wanted an opportunity for more. He didn't get it.

"I mean, at the end of the day I wanted to go try to score. I mean, that's just who I am," Mahomes said after the game of his exchange with Bieniemy. "We were in a tough situation. Probably the smart decision was to just take -- we got the ball at the half and just go to halftime, but I'm always going to be wanting to score.

"I pretty much just said, 'Let me have a chance at it,' and then he was just, like, 'Let's get back in the locker room and we'll get something going for the next half.' I guess, I don't know if that's an altercation, but that was the end of the conversation."

Mahomes and Andy Reid quickly brushed off the exchange, yet it led to a frustrating second half for the Chiefs as they scored just three points and made various mistakes -- mainly on special teams. Kansas City had a muffed punt by Skyy Moore -- the Colts scored a touchdown on the next possession -- and missed an extra point and a 34-yard field goal, as well as a fake field goal that led to an incomplete pass and a turnover on downs.

Mahomes is taking full responsibility for all the miscues. To him, 17 points is unacceptable.

"We have to gel all together. It starts with me," Mahomes said. "There were certain throws that I was putting on guy's back hips instead of in front of them. There were certain situations where we were just barely off. If it was a D-lineman that got around my feet, and I missed Justin Watson or if it was a throw at the end of the game where I could have maybe put it in front of JuJu (Smith-Schuster) and it gets tipped up for a pick, it's little things like that.

"Whenever you are playing a tough game like that, you have to execute at a higher level, and we have to learn from it. Our schedule gets no easier. We have a hard game -- Sunday Night Football in Tampa -- next week against a great defense. We have to get better quickly.

"If we don't, well, we don't want these L's to start piling up. We want to make sure we get back on that winning train."