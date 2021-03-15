The New England Patriots continue to make waves on the first day of the legal tampering period. The latest moves come at arguably their biggest position of need: wide receiver. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, New England is set to sign pass-catcher Nelson Agholor to a deal. Adam Schefter of ESPN adds that the Patriots are giving Agholor a two-year contract that will pay him $26 million. Not only were the Pats able to land Agholor, but the club also agreed to a three-year, $22.5 million deal with former 49ers receiver Kendrick Bourne, per Rapoport.

After spending the first five years of his career with the Eagles, Agholor enjoyed a stellar season with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 after signing a one-year deal with the club last offseason. The 6-foot receiver proved to be a valuable deep threat for Derek Carr, totaling 896 yards receiving on 18.7 yards per reception over 16 games played last year. Agholor also added eight touchdowns to his name last season, which tied a career-high.

New England's lack of talent at the wide receiver position was tremendously apparent throughout last season and Agholor does give Josh McDaniels a pass-catching option that can truly stretch the field with his speed. Of Agholor's 896 yards receiving in 2020, 666 came before the catch, further showing his deep threat ability.

As for Bourne, he could prove to be an intriguing slot option for the Patriots' pass-catching unit. The 25-year-old enjoyed a career-year in 2020, hauling in 49 receptions for 667 yards and two touchdowns.

As referenced earlier, signing Agholor and Bourne are just the latest moves in a wild spending spree for New England. On the offensive side of the ball, Agholor will be paired with tight end Jonnu Smith, who agreed to terms on a $50 million deal with the club earlier on Monday. The Patriots also added the likes of linebacker Matt Judon, defensive back Jalen Mills and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux to help bolster the defense and have the club rebound following a 7-9 season in 2020.