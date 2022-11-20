The Patriots were able to pull a victory out of their helmet, thanks to a game-winning punt return for a touchdown by rookie Marcus Jones against the Jets on Sunday. While New England enjoyed a win that boosts it to 6-4 on the season, it may be going the rest of the way without one of its pillars on the offensive side of the ball.

David Andrews, New England's starting center and team captain, is feared to have suffered a thigh injury that could end his season, according to NFL Media. The 30-year-old veteran is set to undergo further tests to determine the extent of the injury, but initial signs suggest that he'll be put on the shelf for the foreseeable future.

Andrews suffered the injury in the first quarter of Sunday's win over New York. Mac Jones dropped back on a second-and-8 play in the closing minutes of the period and delivered a screen pass to running back Rhamondre Stevenson. Andrews gave an initial block, but seemed to get hit from behind and fell to the ground hard. He was then unable to put much pressure on his leg and needed assistance to get to the sideline and was eventually helped into the locker room. He did not return to the game.

This is the latest ailment that has plagued Andrews this season. He had missed the previous two games due to a concussion and was making his return to action in Week 11. Now, James Ferentz, who played in his absence, could be New England's center going forward.

Meanwhile, the Patriots O-line seems to be pretty banged up as it now works on a short week with a Thanksgiving game against the Vikings on the horizon. On top of Andrews, tackle Isaiah Wynn, who started at left tackle in place of Trent Brown, left the game in the first half after suffering a foot injury. According to The Athletic, he is also expected to miss time.