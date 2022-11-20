With just under 30 seconds let to play in the Patriots-Jets game on Sunday, it looked like the two teams were going to be headed to overtime, but then the impossible happened: The Patriots beat the Jets 10-3 by getting the NFL's first punt return touchdown of the year and it came in the waning seconds of the game.

With the score tied at three and just 26 seconds left to play, the Jets decided to punt on fourth-and-3 from their own 32-yard line. Jets punter Braden Mann then did his job by blasting a 52-yard kick down to New England's 16-yard line and that's when things got crazy.

Marcus Jones fielded the ball for New England, then ran 25 yards up the sideline before cutting back across the middle to finish off an improbable 84-yard score with five seconds left that ended up winning the game for the Patriots.

Jones' score was the latest go-ahead TD on a punt return since 2010 when DeSean Jackson beat the Giants on a punt return as time expired.

In a game where neither offense scored a touchdown, it was almost fitting that Jones' punt return ended up being the game-winning score.

The return didn't come without some controversy, though, as it appeared there was a block in the back committed by New England's Mack Wilson.

Unfortunately for the Jets, the officials didn't throw a flag on the play and the return ended up counting.

It was a wild game that featured almost zero offense. The Jets were so bad in the second half that they only totaled 2 YARDS of offense.

