Patriots owner Robert Kraft reportedly wants Rob Gronkowski back for playoffs
Gronkowski is on the reserve/retired list and doesn't plan to return to the NFL this year
The New England Patriots aren't ready to turn the page on Rob Gronkowski just yet. While Gronkowski is on the reserve/retired list, he can still come back to the league by November 30 ... a day Patriots owner Robert Kraft is holding out hope for. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Kraft told Gronkowski in March that he wanted him to return for November, December, and a playoff run. This message was sent to Gronkowski back when he officially announced his retirement.
November 30 is the deadline that Gronkowski can return to the Patriots since he's on the reserve/retired list. If he's not back by that date, Gronkowski is ineligible to play for the rest of the year. Gronkowski has not turned his retirement papers in yet, adding to the speculation he's considering a return.
Gronkowski has denied a return several times, confirming he was retired last month and not planning a comeback.
"When I retired, I retired for a reason," he said, via CBS Boston. "It would be a no. There it is."
"I'm enjoying myself right now. I don't have that itch, and if I had that itch I'd go back. It would have to be a continuous itch. I see Tom [Brady] throw a nice touchdown pass, I'm like "I wish that was me'. But that's five seconds [and it's gone]."
The push for Gronk has become more evident this season, given how the Patriots tight ends have fared. Ryan Izzo has six catches for 114 yards and a touchdown in six games while Matt LaCosse has three catches for 55 yards and no scores in four games. The Patriots signed Ben Watson in the offseason, but he was suspended the first four games of the year and the team subsequently released him before bringing him back a week later due to injuries to LaCosse and Izzo. Watson has eight catches for 72 yards in three games.
The Patriots certainly need help at tight end to give quarterback Tom Brady a pass-catching target in the middle of the field. New England has just three receivers that have 20-plus catches this season (Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett and Josh Gordon, the latter was released from the team two weeks ago). New England traded a second-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, who has 12 catches for 104 yards and a touchdown in two games.
The Patriots could certainly use Gronkowski to make a Super Bowl run, but unless he has a change of heart, Gronkowski isn't walking through those doors in One Patriot Place this year.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Vikings vs. Cowboys odds, expert picks
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of Dalvin Cook and the Minnesota Vikings.
-
Steelers vs. Rams odds, best picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Rams vs. Steelers game 10,000 times.
-
Giants vs. Jets odds, top picks, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Giants vs. Jets showdown 10,000 times.
-
Chiefs vs. Titans odds, top picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Sunday's Chiefs vs. Titans game 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy Football live blog for Week 10
Here's who you should start in Week 10 of the fantasy season
-
Week 10 NFL DFS: Picks, advice, lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Raiders defeat Chargers: Key Takeaways
Jacobs is the favorite for Rookie of the Year and it's easy to see why after helping Oakland...
-
Giants vs. Cowboys live updates
Cowboys fall behind 12-3, but regroup to roll past Giants on 'Monday Night Football'