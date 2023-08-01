FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- One of the storylines we previewed heading into training camp was the possibility of a quarterback battle sparking up between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, particularly following a 2022 season when Jones, at times, started to lose ground to the then-rookie. Following Monday's training camp session, Bill Belichick appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio and commended all three of New England's quarterbacks (including veteran Trace McSorley) and added that they'll have "a chance to compete and see how it goes."

Before heading into the team's sixth training camp practice on Tuesday, Belichick was asked if those comments he made the day prior implied the possibility of a legit competition for the starting job under center. To that, the head coach answered, "Everybody is out here competing, all 90 guys. That's what we're all here for is to go out and compete." When pressed further and asked if that meant Jones wasn't necessarily the Day 1 starter, Belichick said, "Everybody is out here competing. Everybody is out here competing, that's what everybody is doing."

If you wanted to run wild with those comments (or non-comments), you could take Belichick not explicitly saying Jones is QB1 as meaning that the Patriots starting job is truly up for grabs this summer. If you do, however, you'd probably be running a fool's errand.

Mac Jones NE • QB • #10 CMP% 65.2 YDs 2997 TD 14 INT 11 YD/Att 6.78 View Profile

The context of Belichick's comments appears to stem from a broader message that the entire team needs to compete and that nothing will be handed to them (whispers: even if some jobs are largely set in stone).

So far, there hasn't been much indication that there is a quarterback battle. Far from it, in fact. Jones has routinely received what can be perceived as the starting reps, working with the top of the roster pass-catchers and what would be the starting offensive line if there was a game on Sunday. That was the case during the competitive 11-on-11 drills on Tuesday and, whenever it was Zappe's turn, that caused the offensive line to swap out as well with the reserves getting their reps at that juncture.

During a different period on Tuesday, Jones could be seen working with the likes of JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Mike Gesicki, and others while Zappe and McSorley were on the other side of the reserves, further signaling that Jones likely has a solid grasp on the starting job.

And if there was a competition, Jones would be winning. While it wasn't a perfect showing for the former first-round pick on Tuesday, I thought Jones was by far the best quarterback on the field, going 4-for-6 in 11-on-11s that took place outside of the red zone. That included arguably the highlight of the day on a perfectly placed ball to Parker, who was able to leap over first-round rookie Christian Gonzalez for the toe-tapping reception. Once the team moved into the red zone for more 11-on-11s, the Jones-led offense scored on three of his four passing attempts. As for Zappe, the second-year quarterback was 5-for-10 during 11-on-11s as a whole and his offense did not score a passing touchdown during the 11s period that took place inside the red zone.

Again, it wasn't a slam dunk day for Jones. He had an ill-advised throw during 7-on-7s that likely should have been intercepted by Marcus Jones on a throw to Smith-Schuster and overthrew Kendrick Bourne on a deep throw over the middle of the field after Bourne got a step on his defender. But that doesn't mean there's a QB controversy in Foxborough.

