Patriots vs. Ravens odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions from projection model on 87-60 run

The Baltimore Ravens will look to protect their home field when they take on the New England Patriots in a mid-season clash between two of the best teams in the AFC. The Patriots (8-0) have been dominant and would be the top seed in the conference if the playoffs started today. However, the Ravens (5-2) are tied for the second-best record in the AFC and could close the gap with a victory on Sunday Night Football. Ravens vs. Patriots is slated to get underway on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium. The Patriots are 11-3 in their last 14 games against Baltimore, while the Ravens are 11-4 in their last 15 games overall. New England is favored by three-points in the latest Patriots vs. Ravens odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 44.5. You'll want to see the latest Sunday Night Football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before locking in any Patriots vs. Ravens picks of your own.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 9 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 25-17 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 87-60 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season, The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Patriots vs. Ravens. We can tell you it is leaning over, and it also says one side of the spread cashes in more than 50 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

New England has been the class of the NFL for two decades and has compiled a 508-391-9 all-time record in 60 seasons, including six Super Bowl championships in 11 appearances. The Patriots have won 10 or more games in 16 straight seasons and 17 in 18 years, while posting a winning record in 18 consecutive seasons. Plus, New England enters Sunday's showdown having won 11 of its last 14 meetings against the Ravens.

Offensively, quarterback Tom Brady has been nearly flawless this year, completing 200-of-309 passes for 2,251 yards and 13 touchdowns. In seven career games against the Ravens, Brady has completed 148-of-249 passes for 1,892 yards – an average of 270.3 – and nine touchdowns.

But just because New England is perfect on the season does not guarantee it will cover the Patriots vs. Ravens spread on Sunday Night Football.

That's because the Ravens feature one of the league's most potent offenses. In fact, the Ravens are averaging 434.9 yards of total offense per game, which ranks second in the NFL. Lamar Jackson has been sensational for Baltimore this season, having thrown for 1,650 yards and 11 touchdowns. Tight end Mark Andrews has also made a major impact on the Ravens' offense, catching a team-high 36 passes for 449 yards and three touchdowns. He had back-to-back eight-catch, 100-plus yard games to start the season against the Dolphins and Cardinals, catching touchdowns in both contests.

However, it's Baltimore's ground game that has helped the Ravens secure three consecutive victories. The Ravens are averaging 204.1 yards per game on the ground, the top mark in the NFL. Running back Mark Ingram leads the way for Baltimore, having racked up 470 yards and seven rushing touchdowns on 99 carries.

So who wins Ravens vs. Patriots on Sunday Night Football? And which side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ravens vs. Patriots spread to jump on Sunday, all from the advanced model that is up almost $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.