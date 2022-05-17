The Indianapolis Colts are adding another running back to the fold, as former Pro Bowl rusher Phillip Lindsay has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Indy, per his agent, Mike McCartney. Lindsay spent the 2021 season with the Houston Texans and then the Miami Dolphins after he was released in November.

The undrafted back out of Colorado burst onto the scene as a rookie with the Denver Broncos in 2018, recording 1,278 scrimmage yards and 10 total touchdowns in 15 games played. He was named a Pro Bowler and a member of the Pro Football Writers of America NFL All-Rookie Team. Lindsay went over 1,000 rushing yards again in his second season with Denver, but took a bit of a back seat to Melvin Gordon in 2020.

Lindsay then signed with the Texans ahead of the 2021 season, and rushed for 130 yards and one touchdown on 50 carries in 10 games played. He was then released and claimed by Miami, where he rushed for 119 yards on 38 carries in four games played.

The Colts' offense, of course, runs through star running back Jonathan Taylor, who led the league in rushing yards with 1,811 and rushing touchdowns with 18 in 2021, but Lindsay could carve out a role for himself as a dual-threat weapon. The soon-to-be 28-year-old has racked up a total of 3,309 yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns in 56 games played.