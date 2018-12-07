Pick Six Podcast: Ravens poised to upset Chiefs, Week 14 picks against the spread

Only one team in the NFL has more wins than the 2018 Kansas City Chiefs, and Andy Reid's high-flying AFC powerhouse also has yet to lose a home game this season, going 5-0 at Arrowhead Stadium.

That's not stopping CBS Sports' Pick Six Podcast crew from favoring the Chiefs' Week 14 opponent, however.

On Friday's edition of the podcast, Pete Prisco and R.J. White joined Will Brinson to predict every single game on this weekend's schedule. And not a single one of them rushed to crown Kansas City despite the Chiefs winning five of their last six.

The Baltimore Ravens don't have starting quarterback Joe Flacco at full health, and they've lost half their games on the road this season, sitting at 7-5 overall and trailing the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North. But Brinson likes Baltimore to upset the Chiefs -- and potentially shake up the conference playoff picture -- this Sunday, and his colleagues don't think the prediction is too crazy.

"It is scary to get in the way of Kansas City this season," Brinson said, "but I think the Chiefs, without Kareem Hunt, are a substantially worse offense, and they don't stop anybody against the run. They're probably the worst team against the run in the NFL, and the Ravens, over the past few weeks, since putting Lamar Jackson and Gus Edwards in there as the starting duo at quarterback and running back, have really excelled at running the ball. I actually like the Ravens to win the game."

A Ravens win over the Chiefs isn't the only possible upset on Brinson's radar for Week 14, either. While he stopped short of predicting a New Orleans Saints (10-2) defeat against their division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he made it clear that Drew Brees and Co. have not been as dominant as you'd think down in Florida. Since 2011, Brinson noted, the Saints have never had anything but a one-score game with the Bucs in Tampa Bay.

