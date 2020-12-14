The Las Vegas Raiders announced on Sunday evening that they have relieved defensive coordinator Paul Guenther of his duties. Rod Marinelli, who has been serving as the team's defensive line coach, will serve as interim defensive coordinator for the remainder of the season.

The Raiders gave up 456 yards and 44 points to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, dropping their record to 7-6 along the way. Were it not for a miracle comeback win over the hapless New York Jets last week, the Raiders would be under 0.500 and losers of four straight.

Their defense has been an issue throughout the year, with the team giving up at least 24 points in every game but two and 30 or more in eight of 13 contests, while also allowing 400 or more yards in seven of 13 games. Guenther had been the Raiders' defensive coordinator since Jon Gruden took over for his second stint as the organization's head coach, joining him after having served in the same role with the Cincinnati Bengals for the previous four seasons. His defenses in Oakland and Las Vegas consistently ranked near the bottom of the league in yards, scoring, and efficiency, so it's not exactly a shock that the team decided to move on.

Marinelli, meanwhile, spent the past several seasons coaching under Jason Garrett in Dallas. He, along with most of the rest of the staff, was let go last offseason, at which point he joined up with Gruden and Guenther with the Raiders. He is known for getting his defenses to play hard and fast, but the results he got in Dallas toward the tail end of his tenure left a lot to be desired. Unless something dramatic changes, the same will likely be true in Vegas.