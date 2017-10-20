Raiders' Marshawn Lynch suspended one game after ejection for pushing official

Marshawn Lynch's decision to leave the bench in an attempt to break up a fight between the Raiders and Chiefs on Thursday night is going to cost him and the Raiders. On Friday, the NFL announced that it has suspended Lynch for his role in the altercation, during which Lynch grabbed and pushed an official.

NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan wrote in his letter to Lynch:

"You made deliberate physical contact with one of our game officials as he was diffusing an active confrontation between players. You were disqualified for your inappropriate and unsportsmanlike actions. Your conduct included pushing the game official and grabbing his jersey ... You were not directly involved in the active confrontation that the game official was attempting to diffuse, nor were you a participant in the play that initiated the confrontation. You were the only player from either team who ran from the sideline to midfield to insert himself into a situation in which he was not directly involved."

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Lynch will appeal his suspension.

#Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch will appeal his 1-game suspension, source said. Expect a hearing early next week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 20, 2017

If his appeal fails, Lynch will miss the Raiders' upcoming road trip to Buffalo, where they'll face the currently 3-2 Bills and their seventh-ranked run defense. In his absence, expect both Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington to get more carries. In a smaller role, Richard (4.5 YPC) has actually outperformed Lynch (3.7 YPC) to this point, so it'll be a huge opportunity for Richard to carve out a more substantial role moving forward.

If you somehow missed what happened on Thursday night, here's some context. In the second quarter of the Raiders' thrilling come-from-behind win, which saved their season, a fight broke out between the Chiefs and Raiders when Derek Carr was hit late. As the fight escalated between a scrum of players, Lynch ran out onto the field to break it up -- Lynch is close with Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters, who was involved in the fight. But in the process of doing so, Lynch grabbed and shoved an official.

Marshawn Lynch has been ejected: pic.twitter.com/m32GBRNr80 — Deadspin (@Deadspin) October 20, 2017

"They can say what they want but one thing's for certain: Family do come first," Peters said after the game, per The Mercury News.

Despite his intentions, Lynch was immediately ejected. He ended up watching the remainder of the game from the stands.

Marshawn is up in the stands. Living legend.



"I'm really, really from Oakland doe" pic.twitter.com/2xhV3oDjPt — Laces Out (@LacesOutShow) October 20, 2017

And he celebrated the win with his teammates in the locker room.

Marshawn Lynch is in the building, congratulating his teammates in the locker room after the game pic.twitter.com/RqLn2n3sXv — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) October 20, 2017

After the game, Lynch rode BART -- the Bay Area's public transportation system -- and led an explicit anti-Chiefs chant.

IM ON THE BART WITH MARSHAWN LYNCH pic.twitter.com/e0Bu7wQhCk — chris (@chandaye) October 20, 2017

Lynch, who unretired this offseason after a season away from football, has rushed for 266 yards and two touchdowns for his hometown Raiders. He'll be eligible to return for the Raiders' Week 9 matchup with the Dolphins on Nov. 5.