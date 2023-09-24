The Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers will try to get above the .500 mark when they meet on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Las Vegas took a 7-0 lead against Buffalo last week, but the Bills scored 38 of the next 41 points. Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was held to 185 passing yards and threw two interceptions after passing for 200 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1. The latest Week 3 NFL props have his passing yards set at 239.5 for Sunday's game, so which side should you target with your SNF NFL prop bets?

The Raiders' rushing attack was non-existent against Buffalo as well, finishing with 55 yards on 15 carries. Running back Josh Jacobs has only tallied 46 yards on 28 carries this season, yet his total for Sunday is 71.5 yards in the NFL player props. Before betting any NFL props for Sunday Night Football in Week 3 or entering selections on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Raiders vs. Steelers NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponents defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see a 5-star rating on an over bet if a player is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. Last week, SportsLine AI went an astounding 19-9 on its 5-star prop picks and it is 105-70 for a $1,592 profit on 4.5 and 5-star prop predictions for the season.

For Raiders vs. Steelers on Sunday Night Football, the model has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided Steelers vs. Raiders prop picks for every available prop market. You can only see the AI player prop predictions for Pittsburgh vs. Las Vegas here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Raiders vs. Steelers

After analyzing Steelers vs. Raiders and examining the dozens of player prop markets, SportsLine AI says Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams soars past his over/under for total receiving yards of 74.5. Adams finished with 1,516 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in his first season with Las Vegas after spending the first part of his career in Green Bay.

He is off to a consistent start in 2023, catching six passes in each of his first two games. Adams finished with 84 receiving yards and a touchdown against Buffalo's elite defense last week, averaging 14 yards per reception. He has clearly been Jimmy Garoppolo's top target through the first two weeks, as Adams (17) is seven targets ahead of Jakobi Meyers (10) for the team-lead.

Pittsburgh has struggled to slow down wide receivers early in the season, as San Francisco's Brandon Aiyuk had 129 receiving yards in Week 1 and Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper had 90 last week. Adams was outstanding in eight home games last year, averaging 95.6 yards per game. SportsLine AI expects him to finish with a similar output on Sunday Night Football, projecting 92.2 yards for the star wideout. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Steelers vs. Raiders

In addition, SportsLine AI says several other wide receivers go under the total and has two other NFL props rated four stars or better. You need to see the model's analysis before making any Raiders vs. Steelers prop bets for Sunday Night Football.

Which Steelers vs. Raiders prop bets should you target for Sunday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Raiders vs. Steelers props, all from the brand-new SportsLine AI that went 19-9 on all 5-star rated NFL prop picks in Week 2.