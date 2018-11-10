Rams vs. Seahawks odds, line: Picks, predictions from expert who's 22-7 on L.A., Seattle games

An important NFC West matchup highlights the Week 10 NFL schedule on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET when the Seattle Seahawks visit the Los Angeles Rams. L.A. is hoping to bounce back from its first loss of the season, while Seattle desperately needs a win to keep its playoff hopes alive. The Rams managed a 33-31 victory in the first meeting against Seattle this season and can extend their dominant division lead by sweeping the series. The Rams are 10-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 50 in the latest Rams vs. Seahawks odds. Before you make any Rams vs. Seahawks picks, listen to what SportsLine expert R.J. White has to say.

The renowned prognosticator has cashed big in the prestigious Las Vegas SuperContest two of the last three years and has now turned his eye toward Sunday's game. White has a strong history of success in handicapping these NFC rivals, as evidenced by his incredible 22-7 record on picks involving Seattle or Los Angeles over the past two seasons.

Two weeks ago, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers pushed the Rams to the wire in a nine-point underdog matchup. It was a tight game from the outset as Los Angeles held on for the 29-27 victory.



White knows the Rams will be eager to restore their winning ways after they fell short against the Saints in a potential NFC title-game preview. Their defense was torched for 346 yards and four touchdown passes from Drew Brees, who hit Michael Thomas with a 72-yard TD for the decisive score in the fourth quarter. But on the bright side, Los Angeles overcame a 21-point deficit in a 21-minute span in the second half to forge a 35-35 tie with 9:48 left to play.

Jared Goff passed for 391 yards with three touchdowns and one interception, but saw a fourth-down pass broken up on a potential game-tying drive.

The Rams still have the league's top-rated offense and the home team is on an 8-3 spread run in their series with Seattle. But they aren't a sure thing to cover against a Seahawks club that has exceeded projections and proven it can compete with Los Angeles.

In their Week 5 meeting in Seattle, the Seahawks outplayed the Rams most of the way. Their rebuilt defense intercepted Goff twice to halt potential scoring drives and held NFL rushing leader Todd Gurley to 77 yards on 22 carries.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson threw for 198 yards and three touchdowns, while the rushing game netted 190 yards. Chris Carson led the way with 116 yards on 19 carries.

