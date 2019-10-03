Rams vs. Seahawks odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks, best predictions from model on 83-54 run

The NFC West appears to be a three-team race in 2019, and two of those contenders meet up on Thursday Night Football when the Los Angeles Rams travel to CenturyLink Field to take on the Seattle Seahawks at 8:20 p.m. ET. Both teams are 3-1 and enter Week 5 half-a-game behind the 3-0 San Francisco 49ers. The winner of this game, paired with a loss from the 49ers against the Browns on Monday, would take the division lead. Oddsmakers list this spread as the tightest of the week, with Seattle going off as a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. Seahawks odds. The over-under is 49. On the Rams vs. Seahawks money line, Seattle is favored at -126 (risk $126 to win $100), while L.A. is +106 (risk $100 to win $106). Before locking in any Rams vs. Seahawks picks of your own, be sure to see the Thursday Night Football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 5 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a blistering 21-11 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an 83-54 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 4, it nailed the Saints (+2.5) winning outright as underdogs against the Cowboys.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on Rams vs. Seahawks. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it has also generated a strong against the spread pick that's cashing in well over 50 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that Seattle is one of the NFL's best teams in prime-time games. The Seahawks are an incredible 15-3-1 against the spread in home prime-time games since Pete Carroll took over in 2010. They've lost just two such games straight-up.

And while those numbers from the past are impressive, there's also plenty to like about the current squad. The Seahawks are 3-1 this season and coming off a head-turning cover as 5.5-point favorites against the Cardinals. Russell Wilson (97-of-133, 1,141 yards, eight touchdowns, no interceptions) is generating early MVP buzz, and Seattle's defense ranks ninth in the NFL in total yardage given up per game at 319.

But just because Seattle is strong at home does not guarantee it will cover the Rams vs. Seahawks spread on Thursday Night Football.

A major reason for the Rams' success has been the play of their wide receivers, especially quarterback Jared Goff's favorite target, Cooper Kupp. He's fourth in the league with 32 receptions for 388 yards, the second-most in the NFL, and also has three touchdowns. Seven of his catches have gone for 20 or more yards, terrorizing opposing secondaries.

If that weren't enough, also having a standout season is wide receiver Robert Woods, who is seventh in the NFL with 26 receptions. He averages just under 12 yards a catch and has two receptions of 20 or more yards. The Rams are 3-1 against the spread this season, compared to 2-2 for the Seahawks, who have also failed to cover both of their home games.

So who wins Seahawks vs. Rams? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Seahawks vs. Rams spread to jump on Thursday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.