Most fans of the Tennessee Titans were hoping their team would select a left tackle with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Did they? The answer is both yes and no.

Tennessee selected former Alabama right tackle JC Latham at No. 7, but Titans general manager Ran Carthon revealed to reporters Thursday night that Latham would flip over to the left side.

"We are going to start him at left tackle," Carthon said, via ESPN. "He's played right tackle at Bama. I know he's practiced at left tackle, he's taken reps there so it's not foreign to him. But yeah, he's going to start off at left for us."

Interestingly enough, Carthon left the door open for flipping Latham back to the right side if things don't work out at left tackle, per the Nashville Post. Tennessee has needs at both tackle spots, so it's fair to assume the Titans will draft at least one more offensive lineman.

The left tackle position has become a revolving door for Tennessee after the Titans enjoyed the success of three straight Pro Bowlers in Brad Hopkins, Michael Roos and Taylor Lewan. There are reasons to be optimistic about Latham's position change. After all, he is a 6-foot-6, 342-pound First Team All-SEC player that allowed just three sacks in 970 career pass-blocking snaps during his time in Tuscaloosa. He will also be guided by maybe the best offensive line coach in the league, Bill Callahan -- who is the father of new Titans head coach Brian Callahan.