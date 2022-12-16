The Philadelphia Eagles have been the class of the NFC throughout the season, withstanding any challenge that has stood in their way. Philadelphia has wins over the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys, two teams that have the second and third-best records in the conference -- all the proof the Eagles need to showcase their conference superiority.

Not only did the Eagles tie their best start in franchise history at 12-1, Philadelphia is 5-1 against current playoff teams in the NFL (lone loss to Washington Commanders). The Eagles have won consecutive games against teams currently in the NFL playoffs by 25-plus points, the first team since the 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers to accomplish the feat (that team went on to win the Super Bowl).

Philadelphia just needs to win three of its last four games to clinch home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs, but there are plenty of contenders that are good enough to upset the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field come January. Which teams can knock the Eagles off their throne in the NFC -- or will Philadelphia roll into Glendale come February?

Let's take a look at the teams that have the most likely chance of knocking the Eagles out of the playoffs in the NFC.

1. Dallas Cowboys (10-3)

The Cowboys have the personnel to go into Philadelphia and beat the Eagles in January, even if the Eagles did beat Dallas at Lincoln Financial Field earlier this year. Dallas has used Tony Pollard significantly more since that first meeting, as Pollard has received 14-plus touches in every game since the Cowboys lost to Philadelphia.

Dallas has a top-three scoring offense and defense, scoring 35.7 points per game since Dak Prescott returned at quarterback. Prescott has thrown eight interceptions in the seven games since his return, but the Cowboys offense has been more explosive since he's returned from his thumb injury.

The Cowboys aren't a team to be taken lightly, especially since it appears they and the Eagles are likely to face each other three times this year. Dallas can run the ball against Philadelphia if the Cowboys commit to the run, but the Eagles can run the ball against their 23rd-ranked run defense as well.

The rematch on Christmas Eve should be a good one.

San Francisco didn't have the pleasure of facing Philadelphia this season -- and are certainly taking advantage of being the best team in a bad NFC West. Regardless, the 49ers are a really good football team that has been to at least the NFC Championship Game in two of the last three years.

The 49ers aren't missing a beat with Brock Purdy at quarterback, thanks to a great Kyle Shanahan scheme that doesn't ask Purdy to do too much and gets excellent players like George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and Brandon Aiyuk open.

Then there's the 49ers defense, which is first in the league in points (15.0) and yards per game allowed (286.1). San Francisco also has the No. 1 run defense in yards per game allowed (74.7) and yards per carry allowed (3.4), a counter to what the Eagles provide with their rushing attack.

If the Eagles and 49ers square off, Jalen Hurts and his MVP-caliber play may be the difference.

3. Washington Commanders (7-5-1)

How about the one team that actually beat the Eagles this year? Washington did beat Philadelphia in Week 10 (at Lincoln Financial Field), but the Commanders also had to run the ball 49 times (most since the Eagles since 2004), convert 12 first downs (Eagles never had that happen to them in the history of the franchise) and control time of possession for 40:00 (most against Eagles since 2015). Basically a lot of things had to go right for the Commanders to pull off the upset.

Could Washington upset Philadelphia again? The Commanders do have the defense to slow down the Eagles offense, allowing just 16.0 points per game since Week 8 (second in NFL in span). They also are averaging 146.6 rushing yards per game in that same span, which has been the Commanders strategy for winning games.

Running the ball, good defense, and forcing the Eagles to turn the ball over was the formula toward beating Philadelphia in Week 10. Could the Commanders pull off the same heist if they meet the Eagles again in the playoffs? A lot would have to go right.

4. Minnesota Vikings (10-3)

The Eagles crushed the Vikings all the way back in Week 2, putting up 486 yards of offense and jumping out to a 24-point lead in the first half. The outcome of that game was never in doubt as Philadelphia showed the NFL they were going to be one of the teams to beat all season long.

Minnesota has 10 wins, but also has a negative point differential on the year (the first 10-plus win team to have that distinction through 13 games played). The Vikings defense has been the worst in the NFL since Week 10, allowing 30.4 points and 460.4 yards per game -- both last in the NFL. Minnesota has allowed 400-plus yards in each of the last five games.

The Vikings have the worst pass defense in the NFL, allowing 287.2 yards per game and 8.0 yards per attempt. Good thing this team can win one-score games (9-0 in those situations, the best in NFL history in a season).

Minnesota is not peaking at the right time. The Vikings will get a top-three seed if they win the division, but they have the makings of a team that won't go far in the playoffs based on how they are playing.

How does a team that isn't even in the playoffs make this list? The Lions have been playing excellent football since their 1-6 start, crawling back into consideration for one of the wild card spots. Detroit has the most 30-point games in the NFL this seasons (seven) and has averaged 32.2 points per game in their last five games.

Jared Goff is having a strong seasons and has a plenty of pass catchers in Amon-Ra St. Brown, D.J. Chark, Jameson Williams, D'Andrew Swift, and Jamaal Williams to move the chains. The Lions do have a banged up offensive line at the guard spots, but the group is one of the underrated units on this team.

To top it off, the defense has allowed just 20.3 points per game over the last six games -- 10th in the NFL over that span. Detroit is playing well and the Lions will be a tough out if they get in -- especially as a lower seed that would likely play Philadelphia if they win a playoff game.

The Lions did score 35 points against the Eagles in Week 1, the one team that consistently moved the ball against the Eagles defense. Don't be fooled by that record.

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7)

The Buccaneers did beat the Eagles in the playoffs, but this isn't the same Tampa Bay team that pummeled Philadelphia last January. Tom Brady doesn't get enough protection up front and the run game is the worst in the NFL (72.9 yards per game and 3.3 yards per carry). The offense has scored more than 22 points in a game only once this year.

Tampa Bay better worry about winning the division at this point, but the Buccaneers are a potential opponent for the Eagles if they win the NFC South. Tampa Bay did beat Dallas in Week 1 after all, so it's possible Brady would come to Philadelphia for the divisional round.

The Eagles defense is set up to shut down the Buccaneers offense and the run offense is set up for big games against a Buccaneers run defense that's struggling. Like Tampa Bay against Philadelphia last year, this matchup could be the one the Eagles want for their first playoff game.