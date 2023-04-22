The 2023 NFL Draft is finally here, and its arrival brought a flurry of new drama across the NFL. We'll finally know how the first round will play out in less than a week, and in the meantime, we're taking a look back at the top five picks of all time at every position, 1-32.

We've got you covered here at CBS Sports with everything you need to prep for the 2023 draft. Whether it's countless mock drafts (including CBS Sports' NFL Insider Jonathan Jones' mock draft, our consensus mock draft, and Ryan Wilson's seven-rounder), updated prospect rankings or buzz around which teams are eyeing which potential first-rounders, you shouldn't be hurting for things to read. In the spirit of the upcoming rookie class, however, we decided to page through history and identify the best of the best to come from the draft.

Below, you'll find our look at the top five all-time picks at every first-round slot, from No. 32 all the way to No. 1, with a link to our deeper dive at each number.

Note: Some picks that were not originally first-rounders are included, as the NFL has expanded since the draft began in 1936. For example, the 32nd overall pick was considered a second-rounder until 2002.

No. 32

Top five of all time:

No. 1: Drew Brees

No. 2: Bob "The Geek" St. Clair

No. 3: Logan Mankins

No. 4: Lamar Jackson

No. 5: Benjamin Watson

No. 31

Top five of all time:

No. 1: Cameron Heyward

No. 2: Curley Culp

No. 3: Tommy McDonald

No. 4: Travis Frederick

No. 5: Greg Olsen

No. 30

Top five of all time:

No. 1: Sam Huff

No. 2: Reggie Wayne

No. 3: Eric Allen

No. 4: Keith Bulluck

No. 5: T.J. Watt

No. 29

Top five of all time:

No. 1: Fran Tarkenton

No. 2: Steve Wisniewski

No. 3: Nick Mangold

No. 4: Dave Wilcox

No. 5: Harrison Smith

No. 28

Top five of all time:

No. 1: Derrick Brooks

No. 2: Darrell Green

No. 3: Joe Staley

No. 4: Mark Ingram

No. 5: Trevor Pryce

No. 27

Top five of all time:

No. 1: Dan Marino

No. 2: Roddy White

No. 3: Devin McCourty

No. 4: DeAndre Hopkins

No. 5: DeAngelo Williams

No. 26

Top five of all time:

No. 1: Ray Lewis

No. 2: Alan Faneca

No. 3: Joe DeLamielleure

No. 4: Clay Matthews

No. 5: Dave Brown

No. 25

Top five of all time:

No. 1: Ted Washington

No. 2: Stanley Morgan

No. 3: Dont'a Hightower

No. 4: Jon Beason

No. 5: Santonio Holmes

No. 24

Top five of all time:

No. 1: Aaron Rodgers

No. 2: Ed Reed

No. 3: Dez Bryant

No. 4: Calvin Hill

No. 5: Cameron Jordan

No. 23

Top five of all time:

No. 1: Ty Law

No. 2: Ozzie Newsome

No. 3: Bill George

No. 4: Ray Guy

No. 5: Bruce Armstrong

No. 22

Top five of all time:

No. 1: Andre Rison

No. 2: Harris Barton

No. 3: Justin Jefferson

No. 4: Jack Reynolds

No. 5: Demaryius Thomas

No. 21

Top five of all time:

No. 1: Randy Moss

No. 2: Lynn Swann

No. 3: Vince Wilfork

No. 4: Chandler Jones

No. 5: Alex Mack

No. 20

Top five of all time:

No. 1: Jack Youngblood

No. 2: Forrest Gregg

No. 3: Maxie Baughan

No. 4: Steve Atwater

No. 5: Bill Brown

No. 19

Top five of all time:

No. 1: Marvin Harrison

No. 2: Randall McDaniel

No. 3: Roger Wehrli

No. 4: Joey Browner

No. 5: Shaun Alexander

No. 18

Top five of all time:

No. 1: Art Monk

No. 2: Paul Krause

No. 3: Frank "Bruiser" Kinard

No. 4: John Henry Johnson

No. 5: Maurkice Pouncey

No. 17

Top five of all time:

No. 1: Emmitt Smith

No. 2: Mel Renfro

No. 3: Gene Upshaw

No. 4: Steve Hutchinson

No. 5: Louis Wright

No. 16

Top five of all time:

No. 1: Jerry Rice

No. 2: Troy Polamalu

No. 3: Zack Martin

No. 4: Raymond Clayborn

No. 5: Jevon Kearse

No. 15

Top five of all time:

No. 1: Alan Page

No. 2: Jim Taylor

No. 3: Dennis Smith

No. 4: Derrick Johnson

No. 5: Deltha O'Neal

No. 14

Top five of all time:

No. 1: Jim Kelly

No. 2: Gino Marchetti

No. 3: Darrelle Revis

No. 4: Dave Robinson

No. 5: Randy Gradishar

No. 13

Top five of all time:

No. 1: Aaron Donald

No. 2: Bob Lilly

No. 3: Tony Gonzalez

No. 4: Franco Harris

No. 5: Mike Kenn

No. 12

Top five of all time:

No. 1: Herb Adderley

No. 2: Warren Sapp

No. 3: Clay Matthews Jr.

No. 4: Haloti Ngata

No. 5: Marshawn Lynch

No. 11

Top five of all time:

No. 1: Frank Gifford

No. 2: Ben Roethlisberger

No. 3: Paul Warfield

No. 4: Michael Irvin

No. 5: J.J. Watt

No. 10

Top five of all time:

No. 1: Marcus Allen

No. 2: Rod Woodson

No. 3: Terrell Suggs

No. 4: Patrick Mahomes

No. 5: Jerome Bettis

No. 9

Top five of all time:

No. 1: Bruce Matthews

No. 2: Dick Butkus

No. 3: Luke Kuechly

No. 4: Brian Urlacher

No. 5: Lenny Moore

No. 8

Top five of all time:

No. 1: Ronnie Lott

No. 2: Lance Alworth

No. 3: Jim Parker

No. 4: Willie Roaf

No. 5: Larry Csonka

No. 7

Top five of all time:

No. 1: Adrian Peterson

No. 2: Clyde Douglas 'Bulldog' Turner

No. 3: Champ Bailey

No. 4: Sterling Sharpe

No. 5: Chuck Howley

No. 6

Top five of all time:

No. 1: Jim Brown

No. 2: Sammy Baugh

No. 3: Walter Jones

No. 4: Jimmy Johnson

No. 5: John Riggins

No. 5

Top five of all time:

No. 1: Deion Sanders

No. 2: Junior Seau

No. 3: LaDainian Tomlinson

No. 4: Mike Haynes

No. 5: Steve Van Buren

No. 4

Top five of all time:

No. 1: Walter Payton

No. 2: John Hannah

No. 3: Joe Greene

No. 4: Otto Graham

No. 5: Charles Woodson

No. 3

Top five of all time:

No. 1: Barry Sanders

No. 2: Anthony Munoz

No. 3: Larry Fitzgerald

No. 4: Merlin Olsen

No. 5: Joe Thomas

No. 2

Top five of all time:

No. 1: Lawrence Taylor

No. 2: Julius Peppers

No. 3: Sid Luckman

No. 4: Randy White

No. 5: Marshall Faulk

No. 1

Top five of all time:

No. 1: Peyton Manning

No. 2: John Elway

No. 3: Bruce Smith

No. 4: Terry Bradshaw

No. 5: Chuck Bednarik