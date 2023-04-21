From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 1 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st This has been a no-brainer for Carolina. The Panthers won't confirm their interest publicly in order to keep any potential draft-day drama alive, but get your YOUNG No. 9 jerseys ready in Charlotte.

Round 1 - Pick 2 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd The Texans need a quarterback. They don't have one, and short of a veteran trade in the next month, this is the only place they're going to get one. I understand the smoke around them, but logic dictates they have to take Stroud here.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Everyone knows the Cardinals are open for business, but is someone really going to trade up for one of the remaining quarterbacks? Recall last year when no one traded into the top 10 on draft day. It's hard to do. Arizona takes the safest pick at a position of need.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th There are plenty of teams that wouldn't touch Levis in the top 10 of any draft. Indy general manager Chris Ballard is a traits guy, and Levis certainly has them.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd General manager John Schneider hangs tight and gets his QB of the future. Geno Smith is fantastic, but he's essentially on a one-year deal, which is perfect for Richardson to wait and learn.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 6 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Without the off-field red flags, Carter may have been a player a team traded into the top 5 to get. Instead, he trickles down to Detroit, where it has been time to add to the defense.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Raiders haven't had a scoring defense in the top-half of the league since 2002. Las Vegas goes after a talented, athletic cornerback who excels in zone coverage.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd If you crossed cornerback off the Falcons' list of needs earlier this month when they traded for Jeff Okudah, reconsider. I don't get the impression they've filled that need, and they get one of the top-two corners in this year's draft.

From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 9 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st The Bears have been able to scout him in their backyard for some time. Maybe he's a tackle or maybe he's a guard in the NFL. The beautiful thing is the Bears will plug him in at both and figure it out and get a damn good player.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 10 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Wilson slips a little bit here due to medical questions. The Texans make the first trade of the night by going up two spots with an amenable Philly to get the pass-rusher. General manager Nick Caserio knows he has picks 33, 65 and 73 to use to get a playmaker at wide receiver.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Lot of folks thinking Tennessee goes QB here. Maybe the Titans do. But the team needs help now, and there's no QB available that's going to offer you more than what Tannehill can give. Protect him and try to win a division you very recently owned.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 12 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Once Skoronski went off the board, the Eagles decided to move down. After paying Jalen Hurts a record-breaking contract, the Eagles figure to help him even more with the blue-chip running back.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd We're in the midst of a run on tackles. With cautious optimism that Mekhi Becton can get back and stay on the field, the Jets have to make sure they can protect Aaron Rodgers.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 1 - Pick 14 Darnell Wright OT Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th Tampa simply couldn't wait any longer. The Buccaneers desperately need a tackle. This could very well cause Wirfs to flip to the left side, and the Bucs are OK with that.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd All those years with Rodgers and the Packers never took a first-round receiver. And now, in the first year without him, they do it. It's in the stars.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th Porter's pedigree is only part of it. He forces incompletions at a silly-high rate, and the Commanders just have to work on him turning those incompletions into interceptions moving forward.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Deonte Banks CB Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd Everyone knows about Mike Tomlin's deep ties to the Terrapin program. Pittsburgh needs a corner, and it gets a player who many believe may be the third-best corner in this year's draft.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 249 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st The Lions could use a tight end less than a year after dealing T.J. Hockenson. You know Detroit will always go after someone tough, and the 6-foot-5 Golden Domer is a gritty blocker who can catch.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers Round 1 - Pick 19 Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th I won't at all be surprised to see Smith go much higher than this, but that's the way this mock fell. The Patriots couldn't pass him up.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 20 Zay Flowers WR Boston College • Sr • 5'9" / 182 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd I love this pairing so much that I had to make it happen in this mock. Otherwise, the Chargers were going to take Flowers and check-off their need for speed at wideout. Giants have to get ahead of L.A. in this mock to get their guy.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Dalton Kincaid TE Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 246 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 2nd Bummed after getting de-Flowered (if you will), the Chargers still add to the offense by getting Justin Herbert a big tight end. Gerald Everett won't be there forever, after all.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Baltimore Ravens Round 1 - Pick 22 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Feeling a little antsy after Smith gets scooped by the Patriots and trades start happening, the Jags make a deal to go up two spots and nab an edge rusher. After Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo- Mensah made deals inside his division last year, you have to treat him like a wild card.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Hendon Hooker QB Tennessee • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 5th I keep wondering what Adofo-Mensah is going to do at quarterback post-Cousins. Maybe he waits on a disgruntled signal-caller to emerge as a trade candidate by the winter. Or he goes after a talented player like Hooker here and banks on 2024.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 24 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st The Ravens only have five picks in this year's draft and intend to get more, hence the trade back for a little capital. After getting OBJ earlier this month, the Ravens keep throwing resources at the position by getting the 6-foot-3 receiver.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Giants Round 1 - Pick 25 Calijah Kancey DL Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'1" / 281 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 3rd It's very possible Kancey goes earlier than this, but he fits in perfectly with Seattle and its need in the middle of the defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'6" / 298 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd The Cowboys get a fantastic talent in Bresee, who is explosive at the position. It may be a bit early for him, but that's what you get at the bottom of the first.

Round 1 - Pick 27 O'Cyrus Torrence IOL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 330 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 1st He's a Day 1 starter at guard in the NFL, and that's all I have to say about that. Obviously the Bills could go defensive tackle here, but I can't overlook Torrence.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st I know the Bengals went with a safety in the first round last year, but now that they're a destination spot for free agents, they can double down on positions. He has the versatility to play a few positions in the defensive backfield.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 29 Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th A twitchy edge rusher is a need in New Orleans this year after losing Marcus Davenport in free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Will McDonald IV EDGE Iowa State • Sr • 6'4" / 239 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 10th I won't at all be surprised to see this pick get traded for a team in the top 10 of the second round. If not, the Eagles can get a stud in McDonald.