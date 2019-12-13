Ravens debut 'mixed-reality feature' vs Jets, fans see giant raven flying through the stadium in real time

The Baltimore Ravens are stepping up the entertainment elements they bring into their stadium. During their home game at M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday against the New York Jets, the team introduced a mixed-reality element that had fans, and anyone who saw the video on social media, in awe.

The team tweeted out the video of their insane addition to the fan game day experience. From the video, you can see in real time an animated raven flying through the stadium.

We debuted a new mixed-reality feature tonight as part of the gameday fan experience. 😈 pic.twitter.com/26SzvWIOEx — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 13, 2019

Starting at the top of the stadium above the end zone, the bird flies throughout the levels of the stadium and is complete with raven caws. I have no idea how they made it look this real, but I am definitely impressed.

People took to social media to react to the next level in-game fun.

This definitely seems like something out of Harry Potter.

Ravens playing their games in Hogwarts or something? https://t.co/uvsqbxPI1F — Pat Pitts™ (@Pat_Pitts) December 13, 2019

Rumor has it this is how quarterback Lamar Jackson arrives at each game.

Lamar flying in pre-game pic.twitter.com/H2aLFEpted — GIPHY Sports (@GIPHYSports) December 13, 2019

Poor Jets QB Sam Darnold has already seen ghosts this season, now he's seeing giant ravens.

This was far from the only impressive performance from the team.

Baltimore put on an incredible show against the Jets in their 42-21 win.

Jackson broke Michael Vick's single season rushing record for a QB and threw for five touchdowns, his third time doing so this season. He all but locked down the MVP award and helped lead his team to clinch their second straight AFC North division title.

The Ravens finish out their season playing the Cleveland Browns next week and hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17.

With the current top spot in the AFC, and owning the tie-breaker over the second place New England Patriots, it is looking like the AFC path to the Super Bowl will be going through Baltimore.

If the team is pulling out stops like this virtual reality raven for Jets games, I can't wait to see what they come up with for the playoffs.