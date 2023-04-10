Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will be catching passes for the Baltimore Ravens this season, but who will be throwing those passes to him? One division rival is hoping it's not Lamar Jackson.

New Cleveland Browns defensive end Obo Okoronkwo, and Beckham's former teammate with the Rams, took to Twitter following the news of Baltimore signing the wideout and made it clear a potential Beckham-Jackson connection is one to be feared:

"I hope the Ravens fumble Lamar cause him and Odell together is OD," Okoronkwo tweeted.

His comment was met with criticism, as a division rival suggesting the Ravens' potential quarterback-wide receiver duo is highly intimidating didn't sit well with several Browns fans.

He responded to the backlash saying, "Y'all take it easy, just think it's cool that two generational players have the opportunity to play w each other, sue me."

The tweets were a compliment to Beckham and Jackson, but would likely make Browns fans uneasy hearing their defensive back is not looking forward to facing an AFC North rival.

OBJ and the Ravens announced on Sunday that the 30-year-old is signing a one-year deal worth up to $18 million. Jackson's future has yet to be determined and while things between him and the Ravens have not been smooth sailing, no other team has shown enough interest to make an offer for him as of now.

Beckham and Okoronkwo won a Super Bowl together on the Los Angeles Rams in the 2021 season. Okoronkwo then went to the Houston Texans for a year and is now with the Browns, OBJ's old team. Beckham was on the Browns from 2019 to 2021 before he joined the Rams.

Okoronkwo has seen the wide receiver's talent first-hand and believes if he teams up with Jackson the Ravens offense will be a major threat in the league. Okoronkwo went from having Beckham on his sideline to being in the same division, scheduled to face him twice a year.