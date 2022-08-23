The Ravens were battered by running back injuries in 2021. Now, they're set to open 2022 without at least one of their top ball-carriers. With just over two weeks until its Sept. 11 regular-season opener, the team announced Tuesday that Gus Edwards has been placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list to start the year, guaranteeing he'll miss at least the first four games.

The 27-year-old Edwards, widely considered the top complement to starter J.K. Dobbins, is still recovering from an ACL tear he suffered days before Baltimore's 2021 season opener. He won't be eligible to return to the field until Week 5, when the Ravens are scheduled to play the rival Bengals on Oct. 9. Before then, Dobbins is expected to handle the bulk of the Ravens' carries on a run-heavy offense, although he is recovering from his own season-ending injury.

"Gus is doing really well," coach John Harbaugh told Sirius XM earlier this month, per the team's official website. "He's kind of a patient rehab guy. I don't know that he'll be the first week, but before the season's over I think he's going to be roaring and ready to go."

Edwards, who signed a two-year contract extension with the team last summer, topped 700 rushing yards in each of his first three NFL seasons, averaging more than five yards per carry for his career. In his absence, veteran journeyman Mike Davis, just added this offseason, is expected to split time with fellow reserves Justice Hill and Tyler Badie alongside Dobbins.