After a few weeks of bouncing up to the game-day roster, Dez Bryant is now officially a member of the 53-man roster for the Baltimore Ravens. Because of the rule changes adopted by the league in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the window was open for Bryant, 32, to return to the NFL by way of the practice squad which he took full advantage of, signing with Baltimore's practice unit in late October. Since then, he's been activated from the squad twice -- Week 9 and Week 11.

Against the Titans last week, the ex-Cowboys star caught four of his five targets for 28 yards. That performance appeared to be evidence enough that Bryant has a place on the active roster, which is just another step in what has been a remarkable comeback. As the receiver put pen-to-paper on his new contract, he noted in a tweet that he was "beyond thankful."

Prior to landing with the Ravens, Bryant had been out of the NFL for two years, last seeing game action on December 31, 2017 while a member of the Dallas Cowboys. In 2018, Bryant had signed with the New Orleans Saints but suffered a torn Achilles in his first practice with the team.

Now, Bryant is in line to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Baltimore's twice rescheduled Week 12 matchup on Tuesday and, more noteworthy, could face his former Cowboys squad when the Ravens host Dallas in Week 13.