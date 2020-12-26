The New York Giants will take on the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore is 9-5 overall and 4-3 at home, while the Giants are 5-9 overall and 3-4 on the road. The Ravens are currently the No. 8 seed in the AFC playoff picture. The Giants have lost two consecutive games.

Baltimore is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Ravens vs. Giants odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 43.5. Before entering any Giants vs. Ravens picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It is a sizzling 22-11 on top-rated NFL picks this season, returning over $800. The model also enters Week 16 on an incredible 118-76 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Ravens vs. Giants. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Giants vs. Ravens:

Ravens vs. Giants spread: Ravens -11

Ravens vs. Giants over-under: 45 points

Ravens vs. Giants money line: New York +400, Baltimore +500

Latest Odds: New York Giants +10 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Ravens

The Ravens made easy work of the Jacksonville Jaguars this past Sunday in a 40-14 victory, their third consecutive win. Baltimore rolled to a 26-point halftime lead. Lamar Jackson passed for three TDs and 243 yards on 22 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 35 yards. He has eight TDs (five passing) vs. two INTs for a 99.9 rating in three career games vs. NFC East teams.

Jackson leads all quarterbacks with 828 rushing yards and has joined Michael Vick as the only quarterbacks in NFL history with 800-plus rushing yards in two seasons.

J.K. Dobbins rushed for 64 yards and a TD last week. He is aiming for his fifth game in a row with 50-plus rushing yards and a rushing TD. He has 70-plus scrimmage yards in his last three games. Dobbins is one of three rookies with 550-plus rushing yards (568) and five-plus rushing TDs (six). Marquise Brown led the team with six catches for 98 yards last week. He has a TD catch in three of his past four games. Matt Judon has a sack in three of his past four games.

What you need to know about the Giants

This past Sunday, New York fell to the Browns 20-6. The Giants, playing without injured quarterback Daniel Jones, put up just six points against a defense that gave up 80 points in its previous two games. Colt McCoy was 19 of 31 for 221 yards for the Giants, who are tied with Dallas one game behind Washington for first place in the NFC East. Jones (hamstring, ankle) is expected to return and start against the Ravens in Week 16.

Wayne Gallman has 70-plus scrimmage yards in three of his past four games. He is aiming for his fourth game in a row on the road with 75-plus scrimmage yards. Gallman has career highs in rushing yards (590) and rushing TDs (six) this season. Blake Martinez led the team with 10 tackles last week. He is tied for fourth in the NFL with 128 tackles, his fourth consecutive 100 tackle season. This is the Giants' first trip to Baltimore since 2012.

How to make Giants vs. Ravens picks

The model has simulated Ravens vs. Giants 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Giants vs. Ravens? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Giants vs. Ravens spread to jump on Sunday, all from the model that enters Week 16 of the NFL season on an incredible 118-76 roll.