Richard Sherman has a theory for why the Redskins won't sign Colin Kaepernick

The Redskins have lost two quarterbacks to leg fractures and a once-promising season appears to be in ruins. Mark Sanchez, signed 2.5 weeks ago, is now the starter and Josh Johnson has reportedly been signed as his backup. That's the same Josh Johnson who was in Tampa Bay when Jay Gruden was an offensive assistant. He's also the same Josh Johnson who hasn't thrown an NFL pass since 2011 and just last week was the first-overall protected pick in the Alliance of American Football draft.

As always happens whenever a team needs a quarterback, Colin Kaepernick's name came up. Gruden said the former 49ers starter had been "discussed, for sure," but added:

"It's just going to be a matter of which way do we want to go?" he said, via the Washington Post. "Do we want to go with a guy that's familiar with my terminology who we worked out last week ... or go with a guy and teach, basically, a whole new kind of offense with new offensive linemen with a lot of the zone reads and all that stuff. Not a lot of time to really get a brand new quarterback, a new system installed and taught in a couple days of practice."

It's a fair point, though here's a fair counterpoint:

Meanwhile down the road the Ravens have adjusted to a completely different style QB for 3 games and they're 3-0. https://t.co/BIoEhThUzD — Melissa Jacobs (@thefootballgirl) December 4, 2018

Mark Geragos, who is representing Kaepernick in his collusion case against the NFL, told the Post: "Isn't it obvious what's happening?"

And Richard Sherman, who played for Seattle during Kaepernick's NFL career but now plays in San Francisco, said this during an appearance on the PFTPM Podcast with Mike Florio.

"I think it's one of those situations where, it's disappointing, but that's exactly the case, you know, because there's nothing legally stopping the teams from doing it," Sherman began. "There's not enough public pressure, nothing that's going to force a team to [sign him], you know? ...

"Like at first it was, 'Colin Kaepernick's stats weren't good enough' or 'he stopped playing at a high level,' and then you see some of the quarterbacks that they picked up and you're like, 'Well, you know, if you're picking up Mark Sanchez, he's had some up and down years.' Colt McCoy's the same way. They've had up and down years and Colin has played at a higher level than I would say any of those guys ever performed at the peak of their careers. You start to see stuff like that and it's almost like teams are purposefully making it obvious that, like, they're keeping him out.

"Unfortunately there has, to this point, been nothing that the courts or the league has done about it and that's the disappointing part, because these good football players didn't commit a crime, he didn't put his hands on anybody, murder anybody, you know, do anything that's that insanely crazy that he deserves to be banned from our football league."

Last month, after Alex Smith was lost for the season but before Sanchez was signed (the team had EJ Manuel, T.J. Yates, Sanchez and Johnson in for workouts), Mike Florio wrote that Kaepernick shouldn't expect a call from the Redskins.

"Another source tells PFT that team president Bruce Allen previously has made clear within the organization his position that Kaepernick won't be signed by Washington, ever" in part because of Allen's political views and Kaepernick's history of protesting social injustice during the national anthem," Florio wrote at the time.

While you can making a convincing case that Kaepernick is an upgrade over Sanchez or Johnson, none of them will magically save the Redskins' season. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are on a four-game winning streak, the Eagles have won two in a row, and the Skins are in real danger of finishing behind the Giants, who have won three of four.